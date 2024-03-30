Editorial | Letters Letter: Long Beach State flies false volleyball banner Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! DARRELL MIHO / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER A volleyball match at the Walter Pyramid in April 2019. I love attending Hawaii men’s volleyball games — my family has season tickets. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I love attending Hawaii men’s volleyball games — my family has season tickets. I’ve often traveled to the mainland to cheer for our men at different venues. I went to the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State University earlier this month and from our seat in the visitor section noticed the banners hanging from the rafters. It confused me very much — the LBSU Men’s Volleyball Conference Champions banner lists 2019, 2022 and 2023. According to the Big West Conference’s website, Long Beach State won the crown in 2018, followed by Hawaii in 2019, UC Santa Barbara in 2021 and Hawaii in 2022 and 2023. As I sat there in the Pyramid, I tried to suppress my hurt feelings, but they still fester to this day. Maybe LBSU doesn’t think anyone will notice? Corinne Pokipala Tantalus EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Don’t try to weaken isles’ energy policy