Letter: Long Beach State flies false volleyball banner

I love attending Hawaii men’s volleyball games — my family has season tickets. I’ve often traveled to the mainland to cheer for our men at different venues.

I went to the Walter Pyramid at Long Beach State University earlier this month and from our seat in the visitor section noticed the banners hanging from the rafters. It confused me very much — the LBSU Men’s Volleyball Conference Champions banner lists 2019, 2022 and 2023.

According to the Big West Conference’s website, Long Beach State won the crown in 2018, followed by Hawaii in 2019, UC Santa Barbara in 2021 and Hawaii in 2022 and 2023.

As I sat there in the Pyramid, I tried to suppress my hurt feelings, but they still fester to this day. Maybe LBSU doesn’t think anyone will notice?

Corinne Pokipala

Tantalus

