Letter: Police need to put stop to dangerous moped antics

We live off of Waialae and Koko Head avenues in Kaimuki. At least once a night during the week, and multiple times on weekends, we hear the racing of mopeds up and down Waialae Avenue. What is it going to take for the police to stop them? I have been in a crosswalk as they raced through and I have seen them run red lights and stop signs, doing wheelies. This is dangerous. The police may fear that chasing them could harm the public at large, but because the police refuse to do anything, the groups are getting larger and more brazen. It is time for the police to step up, get a task force and get these people off our roads before we, the public, get hurt.

Kristen Petroff
Kaimuki