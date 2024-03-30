Letter: Poor traffic light timing causes speeding in Ewa

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

On Fort Weaver Road in Ewa, at the intersections of Renton Road, Kolowaka Drive, Iroquois Road and connecting streets, the traffic light wait time is unusually long. Read more

On Fort Weaver Road in Ewa, at the intersections of Renton Road, Kolowaka Drive, Iroquois Road and connecting streets, the traffic light wait time is unusually long. This is one reason for the constant speeding, running of red lights and erratic driving in this area. Those lights should be adjusted.

Lloyd Yamashiro

Ewa Beach

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter