Editorial | Letters Letter: Poor traffic light timing causes speeding in Ewa

On Fort Weaver Road in Ewa, at the intersections of Renton Road, Kolowaka Drive, Iroquois Road and connecting streets, the traffic light wait time is unusually long. This is one reason for the constant speeding, running of red lights and erratic driving in this area. Those lights should be adjusted.

Lloyd Yamashiro
Ewa Beach