Editorial | Letters

Letter: Small houses suffer same monster home problems

Today

Updated 12:05 a.m.

Monster homes are a strain on the infrastructure of a neighborhood because of the population density it causes — sewer system, water, electricity, parking and more.

So what is the difference between monster homes and 2,000-square-foot (tiny) house lots? Seems to me you will have the same strain on the infrastructure as monster homes. Think about it.

Julie T. Chiya
Makiki