Letter: Small houses suffer same monster home problems

Monster homes are a strain on the infrastructure of a neighborhood because of the population density it causes — sewer system, water, electricity, parking and more. Read more

Monster homes are a strain on the infrastructure of a neighborhood because of the population density it causes — sewer system, water, electricity, parking and more. So what is the difference between monster homes and 2,000-square-foot (tiny) house lots?

Seems to me you will have the same strain on the infrastructure as monster homes. Think about it.

Julie T. Chiya

Makiki

