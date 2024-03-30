Hawaii blows out UCSD in water polo

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The No. 2 Rainbow Wahine water polo team breezed to an 18-8 win over No. 12 UC San Diego on Friday at the Duke Kahanamoku Aquatic Complex.

Bia Mantallato Dias had five goals to lead the Rainbow Wahine (16-3, 4-0 Big West). Mantallato Dias had two of Hawaii’s five goals in the first quarter, and added two more in the second as Hawaii built a 10-3 lead at the half. She added her fifth in the third quarter. Bernadette Doyle and Alba Bonamusa Boix each added three goals for Hawaii. Caroline Christl led the Tritons (14-9, 2-1) with four goals.

Hawaii splits softball doubleheader

The Rainbow Wahine softball team split its doubleheader with UC San Diego on Friday in San Diego, losing 2-0 in the opener before bouncing back to win 5-2 in the second game.

In the first game, Tritons pitcher India Caldwell silenced the Hawaii bats, scattering five hits while tossing a complete game shutout. Brooklyn Lee supplied the offense for the Tritons (12-21, 5-3 Big West), driving in both runs on a double in the first inning.

Hawaii’s offense woke up in the second game, collecting 11 hits while driving in five runs. With the score tied at one after two innings, Dallas Millwood gave Hawaii (12-17, 5-3) its first lead of the day on an RBI single that scored Maya Ichimura and Izabella Martinez. Millwood struck again in the seventh, ripping a ground-rule double to right center that scored Haley Johnson. Chloe Borges picked up Hawaii’s final run later in the inning with a sacrifice fly to score Maya Nakamura.