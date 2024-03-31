Letter: If you care about the planet, vote for Biden

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Earth Day is on April 22, so it’s a good time to reflect on the impact the upcoming 2024 presidential election will have on our precious planet. Read more

With both major party candidates each having served a full term as president, there is a volume of evidence for concerned voters to weigh before casting their votes in November.

Donald Trump’s record includes withdrawing from the Paris Climate Accord, expanding oil and gas mining on federal lands and cutting nearly one-third of the EPA’s total budget. He’s been quoted as saying that climate change is a “hoax.”

President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Agreement on his first day in office and his Inflation Reduction Act targets greenhouse emissions, fossil fuel reliance and increasing clean energy initiatives. If you acknowledge that climate change is real and that our planet Earth is in serious peril, you must cast your vote for Joe Biden.

Matt Nakamura

Hawaii Kai

