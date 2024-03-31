Letter: Tourist industry win is environment’s loss

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz — remember that name. He single-handedly stopped the imposing of a $25 fee on the 10 million tourists that are overrunning our beaches and roads Read more

The proposed legislation was meant to alleviate the environmental impact of tourism. He won’t say why he blocked it, but I think it has something to do with the Big Tourism lobby.

The tourist industry continues to profit handsomely while causing massive and irreparable harm to the environment. Remember Sen. Dela Cruz’s name when he runs again for reelection.

Paul Pollitt

Kaneohe

