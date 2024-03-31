Letter: Trump, GOP created mess in Afghanistan

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Marc Thiessen’s column, “If Ukraine falls, it will be the GOP’s version of Afghanistan” (Star-Advertiser, March 29), is spot-on except for one basic error. Read more

Marc Thiessen’s column, “If Ukraine falls, it will be the GOP’s version of Afghanistan” (Star-Advertiser, March 29), is spot-on except for one basic error. Afghanistan is already the GOP’s version of Afghanistan.

It was the Trump administration that negotiated directly with the Taliban without the inclusion of the legal government of Afghanistan. It was the Trump administration that agreed to the draw-down of U.S. troops. It was the Trump administration that set the timetable for withdrawal. It was Donald Trump who bragged that Biden “couldn’t stop it” if he “wanted to.”

If Ukraine falls it would be more aptly called the GOP’s version of the 1938 Munich agreement, which allowed the German annexation of part of Czechoslovakia called the Sudetenland to appease a dictator. That action led directly to World War II.

Maybe Thiessen’s view of history is distorted by his youth.

Bob Gould

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter