Big rent-to-own housing push by Home Lands agency praised, pilloried | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Big rent-to-own housing push by Home Lands agency praised, pilloried

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM These homes in the Kapolei Ho‘olimalima subdivision were developed in 2001 as rentals for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries with low incomes, and included a purchase option after 15 years that resulted in the homes selling for $62,871 to $76,842 in 2017.

    These homes in the Kapolei Ho‘olimalima subdivision were developed in 2001 as rentals for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries with low incomes, and included a purchase option after 15 years that resulted in the homes selling for $62,871 to $76,842 in 2017.

At least 500, and maybe more than 1,100, rental homes are part of the agency’s goal to deliver roughly 6,000 homesteads for beneficiaries over the next several years. Read more

