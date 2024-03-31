comscore Hawaii man pleads guilty to child pornography | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii man pleads guilty to child pornography

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.

A 33-year-old Hawaii man pleaded guilty last week in a federal court in St. Louis, Mo., to sexually exploiting a 14-year-old Missouri girl, and to distributing explicit images of other minors. Read more

