Kokua Line: Could power go out at Merrie Monarch Festival?

Hawaiian Electric has urged all Hawaii-island customers to conserve energy through the month of April to avoid rolling blackouts while large generators are offline. This prompted readers to ask about potential effects on the Merrie Monarch Festival, which will attract hula halau and visitors from around the state and the world to Hilo this week. Here are responses Thursday from Kristen Okinaka, a spokesperson for Hawaiian Electric:

Question: Could there be rolling blackouts in Hilo during Merrie Monarch?

Answer: “We’ll do everything we can to keep the lights on in the festival complex area.”

Q: Will Hawaii island have enough electricity during Merrie Monarch week?

A: “It will depend on supply and demand each day. There are uncertainties that can affect the need to implement rolling outages. They include a unit’s availability, wind production, customer demand and weather conditions. We’re asking all customers to conserve electricity to help ensure that enough power is available for all customers.”

Q: Is Hawaiian Electric doing anything to make sure Merrie Monarch and all the associated events have enough electricity?

A: “Each year, the company takes proactive measures to prepare for the Merrie Monarch Festival. Preparations include inspecting circuits that serve the festival complex and scheduling personnel to be available for Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings. In the event of a shortfall, we have a plan for keeping the lights on in the festival complex area.”

On Monday, Hawaiian Electric issued a news release urging all Hawaii- island customers, including hotels and large retailers, to reduce their electricity use “as much as possible,” especially between 5 to 9 p.m. weekdays. “Suggestions include turning off air conditioners and unneeded lighting, shutting off water heaters and pumps, and shifting activities like cooking, showering, laundry, and dish-washing. Shifting large appliance use to the daytime, when solar is abundant, is also recommended,” the news release said.

The Big Island’s energy supply is unusually tight because several large generators are unavailable or not operating at full capacity, the news release said. “The largest generator, an independent power producer that sells electricity to Hawaiian Electric, is offline with significant mechanical issues. The plant generates 60 megawatts or nearly one-third of the typical peak demand of 180 megawatts on the island,” it said.

Hawaiian Electric said it may initiate rolling blackouts of up to an hour around Hawaii island if demand for electricity exceeds supply. Such outages may be prevented or delayed if enough customers conserve energy. The company said it can’t provide an advance schedule of rolling blackouts because supply and demand must be balanced in real time.

For more information, including instructions on how to sign up for alerts about rolling outages on the Big Island, go to 808ne.ws/bielec or go to hawaiianelectric.com/ and click on the link for “Hawaii Island Update.”

The Merrie Monarch Festival, which kicks off in Hilo today and runs through Saturday night, includes Hawaiian arts, crafts, entertainment, a renowned hula competition and a parade through downtown Hilo. The internationally acclaimed festival honors the legacy of King David Kala­kaua, who sought to revitalize the Hawaiian people by perpetuating Hawaiian cultural traditions, language and arts. He was elected king in 1874, and reigned until his death in 1891. Learn more at merriemonarch.com/.

I was at Tripler Army Medical Center for a beginning heart blockage. And the whole team there was extraordinary! So, I wrote a letter of appreciation to them. But I think the whole Hawaii should know how wonderful they are, not only to recognize them, but to inspire everyone to follow their lead in showing loving kindness to each other. Then perhaps we’ll have an even better Hawaii! — Thank you, Calvin

