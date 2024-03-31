comscore Kokua Line: Could power go out at Merrie Monarch Festival? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kokua Line: Could power go out at Merrie Monarch Festival?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The wahine of Hula Halau 'O Kamuela perform on April 15 at Edith Kanaka'ole Stadium in Hilo.

    The wahine of Hula Halau ‘O Kamuela perform on April 15 at Edith Kanaka‘ole Stadium in Hilo.

Hawaiian Electric has urged all Hawaii-island customers to conserve energy through the month of April to avoid rolling blackouts while large generators are offline. Read more

