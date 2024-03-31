comscore David Shapiro: What’s funny to the men maybe not so for women | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: What’s funny to the men maybe not so for women

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.

I’ve been venting pointed opinions in this column for nearly 30 years, and somebody asked which I was most surprised I got away with. Read more

Previous Story
Patsy T. Mink honored on U.S. quarter
Next Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: Jan. 22-26, 2024

Scroll Up