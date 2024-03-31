comscore Water is safe at Hickam Elementary School, officials say | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Water is safe at Hickam Elementary School, officials say

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:39 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO The state Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that water quality at Hickam Elementary School remains safe.

State and federal officials say that water tested at Hickam Elementary School for potential petroleum contamination is safe after an “unvalidated” test found high levels early this month. Read more

