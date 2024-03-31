Hawaii surfers out at Bells Beach

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s John John Florence and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented by Bonsoy in Victoria, Australia, on Saturday, with Barron Mamiya getting knocked out in the round of 16. Read more

Hawaii’s John John Florence and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented by Bonsoy in Victoria, Australia, on Saturday, with Barron Mamiya getting knocked out in the round of 16.

Mamiya earned a notable win in the round of 32, defeating 11-time WSL world champion Kelly Slater in maybe his last appearance at Bells Beach. Slater, who was competing in his 32nd Bells Beach, said to the media that this was likely his last time at the tournament. In the round of 32, Florence lost to American Kade Matson 12.00-10.10, while Gentil lost to Brazil’s Yago Dora 14.03-13.50.

Mamiya saw his run end in the next round, losing to American Jake Marshall 14.17-8.74.