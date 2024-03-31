comscore Hawaii surfers out at Bells Beach | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Hawaii surfers out at Bells Beach

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:38 a.m.

Hawaii’s John John Florence and Ian Gentil were eliminated in the round of 32 of the Rip Curl Pro Bells Beach Presented by Bonsoy in Victoria, Australia, on Saturday, with Barron Mamiya getting knocked out in the round of 16. Read more

