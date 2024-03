Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Punahou’s Carly Ann Cormack once again left her mark during the soccer season despite being heavily marked by opponents.

Cormack, who helped lead the Buffanblu to a second consecutive state title, was named the repeat winner of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser girls soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.

“It feels amazing. It really is an honor to be Player of the Year in general and also this is my second time, so obviously, I’m very happy, very honored,” Cormack said.

Cormack, a senior midfielder, finished with 11 goals and nine assists for Punahou, which finished 12-1-0.

She produced on the field while often being marked or double-teamed.

“I feel like I definitely had a target on me,” Cormack said.

Punahou coach Shelley Izuno said: “I told her take it as a compliment. Tactically, if she’s double-teamed, then someone’s open, so find that outlet. She understands that situation.”

Punahou had six players on the Stellar Eleven, while state runner-up Kamehameha and semifinalist Mililani each had two, and Campbell, the other semifinalist, had one.

Cormack and Mililani senior forward I‘ai Fuamatu-Maafala were repeat first-team selections.

The Buffanblu joining Cormack on the first team were forwards Anuhea “Sachie” Ilae and Xehlia Salanoa, midfielder Nicole Beauchemin, defender Laule‘a Ah Mook Sang and goalkeeper Trisha Nitta. All six players are seniors.

Salanoa finished with 11 goals and Ilae added 10 for Punahou, which outscored its opponents 63-3.

“It was a new challenge for (Cormack) and also for the team knowing she would be marked and we have a lot of weapons. You can’t mark only her,” Izuno said.

Kamehameha was represented by junior forward Madison Sharrer and junior midfielder Sarah Naumu. Campbell senior defender Jaylee Curran and Mililani junior defender Camryn Kunihisa also made the first team.

Cormack’s value went far beyond statistics.

“The biggest thing is her leadership,” Izuno said. “She’s a two-year captain, but the biggest part of her leadership is leading my example. There’s not a day when she is not one of the hardest working players. She brings everybody up with her.”

While Cormack drew a lot of attention from opposing defenses, she doesn’t like attention off of it, according to Izuno.

“If you ever compliment her or give her any kind of attention she immediately deflects it onto the team,” Izuno said. “She understands also her success on a soccer team of 11 on the field and we have 24 players, it takes the entire team to succeed. She understands the concept and she is a really great team player. Just really humble.”

Cormack, an Oregon commit, is part of a 12-player Punahou senior class, seven of whom will play in college.

“I’m really looking forward to going to Oregon,” Cormack said. “I committed on the more early side (between sophomore and junior years). I’ve already had a lot of conversations with my coaches and players there already and they were talking about what to expect and what the coaches like. I’m just so excited for this new chapter in my life and I hope to continue working hard and working toward my goals.”

Izuno, in her seventh season with the Buffanblu, was named Coach of the Year for the second consecutive time.

“I see myself like putting the puzzle together and making the pieces fit best as I can without any drama,” Izuno said.

The Buffanblu have played in the past three Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships. Kamehameha beat Punahou in the 2022 title game before the Buffanblu toppled their ILH rivals in 2023 and earlier this year.

“You go back three years ago and there are a lot of lessons learned,” Izuno said. “It was a lesson of we didn’t get the outcome, but sometimes the outcome doesn’t mean you necessarily failed at something. At that point we just came to the conclusion we just weren’t ready to take on the big challenge of nerves and stepping up in that moment. It was necessary for their personal growth as soccer players. The last two years was putting everything together that they learned and just realizing they’re doing it as a team.”

Girls

First Team

F—I’ai Fuamatu-Maafala (Mililani, Sr.)

F—Anuhea “Sachie” Ilae (Punahou, Sr.)

F—Xehlia Salanoa (Punahou, Sr.)

F—Madison Sharrer (Kamehameha, Jr.)

M—Nicole Beauchemin (Punahou, Sr.)

M—Carly Ann Cormack (Punahou, Sr.)

M—Sarah Naumu (Kamehameha, Jr.)

D—Laule’a Ah Mook Sang (Punahou, Sr.)

D—Jaylee Curran (Campbell, Sr.)

D—Camryn Kunihisa (Mililani, Jr.)

GK—Trisha Nitta (Punahou, Sr.)

Second Team

F—Kau’ionalani Mahi-Murray (Waiakea, Sr.)

F—Alexyz Nakamoto (Leilehua, Sr.)

F—Ava Rose Whitmer (Campbell, Sr.)

M—Jael “Ellie” Kapuaala (Kamehameha-Maui, Sr.)

M—Solala Nasu (Pac-Five, Sr.)

M—Shanti Ng (Kamehameha, Jr.)

M—Miyah Suster (Campbell, So.)

D—Aubree Panui (Kamehameha, Sr.)

D—Haley-Scott Recarte (Punahou, Jr.)

D—Karlie Yamada (Mililani, Sr.)

GK—Amaris Ishikawa (Campbell, Sr.)

Honorable mention

OIA EAST

Castle: Taja Kaaihue-Tollefsen, Caitlin Lau. Kahuku: Phillicidy Lee. Kailua: Kamalei Leong. Kaiser: Maya Hill, Emma-Rose “Kapua” Parker, Brooke Perreira. Kalaheo: Sophie Lugo, Kilinahe Schenk. Kalani: Chiara Doyle, Kaydee Nakamitsu, Ka‘iulani Nishigaya. Moanalua: Ryah Echavaria, Erin Lam, Marisa Lam, Krislyn Uyeda. Roosevelt: Kaileigh-Ann Ragodos

OIA WEST

Aiea: Kaia Borje-Peeples. Campbell: Kaelyn Jaentsch, Leia Tupper. Kapolei: Faith Hines, Sayuri Williams. Leilehua: Zoe Maikai. Mililani: Jaslene Cayetano, Jordyn Labajo-Cleaver, Leila Leano. Pearl City: Mikaela Marie Javar, Camryn Uyema. Waipahu: Deizha Lyn Jacinto, Keena Nakamura.

ILH

Damien: Kennedy Fujii, Lauren Lau. ‘Iolani: Ella Chun, Jaymie Frith, Logan Pang, Hunter Salausa-Galletes, Paisley Yamashita. Kamehameha: Emma Attwood, Marley Espiau, Nyssa Hanawahine, Ionare Vee. Mid-Pacific: Kylena Paredes, Chloe Quan. Pac-Five: Ashlyn Dowda-Gates, Camrynn Nitta, Hayley Smith, Kana Smith. Punahou: Emily Daehler, Xeyana Salanoa, Ally Yoshimura. Punahou I-AA: Madison Heatherly, Hayley Wu.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep: Madie Buczyna. Hilo: Naliipoaimoku Harman, Maiya Kepoo-DeConte, Kryslynn Nabarro. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Mia Chow, Lahela Cootey, Madisyn Meyers, Rhacelyn Respicio. Waiakea: Shaunte Fernandez, Ailani Franklin, Journey Morimoto, Charlie Silva.

MIL

Baldwin: Lahela Painter, Aatiyana Racado-Kahoohanohano, Bree Toma. King Kekaulike: Journey Andaya. Kamehameha-Maui: La Hikina Artates, Kamalei Kealoha, Evalani Keawekane. Seabury Hall: Erika Hammer, Quinn Quiabo.

KIF