Player of the Year Parker Patterson shouldered the load for Mililani

Mililani’s Parker Patterson decided to go from a physical style of play to a more cerebral approach after suffering an early-season shoulder injury.

It didn’t stop him from once again being the backbone of a dominant Trojans back line.

Patterson, a senior defender, was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser boys soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.

“First off, this is an awesome award,” Patterson said. “I feel honored just to be nominated for this in general. To get it is something else.”

Patterson, who finished with six goals and four assists, was part of a Mililani team that outscored its opponents 94-2 and finished 16-0-0 en route to claiming the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships in February.

“He is basically the rock on defense,” Mililani coach Steven McGehee said.

Mililani had six players on the Stellar Eleven, while state runner-up ‘Iolani had three, and semifinalists Punahou and Baldwin each had one.

Patterson and ‘Iolani senior defender Michael Kostecki were repeat first-team selections.

Patterson’s season got off to a painful start.

The day before leaving for a preseason tournament on Hawaii Island, he dislocated his left shoulder during practice.

“It was a 50-50 ball and one thing leads to another and bad contact and I’m going one way and my shoulder is going the other way,” said Patterson. “It popped right out.”

To reduce the chances of doing more damage to his shoulder, he wore a brace most of the season and said he had to be more calculating on the pitch.

“Honestly, when we were watching film and looking at old games, especially like junior and sophomore year, I would see myself being more physical and more man-to-man and getting in the attacker’s face,” Patterson said. “This year, I noticed that just knowing I have this injury it taught me to back up a little, analyze my awareness on the field and be positionally aware of where everybody is.”

Despite being more cautious, Patterson said he still dislocated his shoulder in the OIA championship against Campbell and in an HHSAA quarterfinal game against King Kekaulike . He didn’t miss any games.

On March 5, Patterson said, he had surgery to repair his left shoulder, which also had two fractures and a torn labrum.

“He’s such a battler that he would fight through things that some other kids wouldn’t be able to deal with,” McGehee said.

The Trojans joining Patterson on the first team are senior defenders Justin Tilton and Mau Uiagalelei, senior forwards Kai Martin and Skyler Vail, and junior midfielder Caleb Ishizaka.

‘Iolani was represented by sophomore midfielder Devin Lee and sophomore goalkeeper Brayden Obrero.

Punahou senior forward Andrew Lovell and Baldwin senior midfielder Guiness Ruiz Rockett also were voted to the first team.

Patterson, Tilton and Uiagalelei each were three-year starters at defender for Mililani.

“Our chemistry, those are unbreakable bonds, probably lifetime bonds,” Patterson said. “We’ve known each other from ‘hanabada’ days. We do everything together. In school, we’re always together, outside of school we’re always hanging out and going to the beach. Even our moms are super close.”

Patterson is currently having trouble doing everyday tasks and said full recovery will take four to six months, according to his doctor.

Patterson said he should be ready to go when he starts his college career at Cal State San Marcos, where he will play alongside his brother Riley, who is five years older.

“I’m stoked to play with my brother. Even if it’s just for one year,” Patterson said. “I’ve never been able to play with him. This is my opportunity. I can’t wait for it.”

He is among nine Mililani seniors who will play in college.

Island School’s Sean Magoun and Mark Ure were named Co-Coaches of the Year after leading the Voyagers to the state Division II title.

It was the first state title in any sport for the school from Lihue with a high school enrollment of 182.

Boys

First Team

F—Andrew Lovell (Punahou, Sr.)

F—Kai Martin (Mililani, Sr.)

F—Skyler Vail (Mililani, Sr.)

M—Caleb Ishizaka (Mililani, Jr.)

M—Devin Lee (‘Iolani, So.)

M—Guiness Ruiz Rockett (Baldwin, Sr.)

D—Michael Kostecki (‘Iolani, Sr.)

D—Parker Patterson (Mililani, Sr.)

D—Justin Tilton (Mililani, Sr.)

D—Mau Uiagalelei (Mililani, Sr.)

GK—Brayden Obrero (‘Iolani, So.)

Second Team

F—Jedidiah Griffin (Punahou, Sr.)

F—Kanata Kuwahara (Baldwin, Sr.)

F—Aukele Paikuli-Campbell (Kealakehe, Jr.)

F—Keoni Perez Martin (Sr., Baldwin)

M—Keane Palmer (‘Iolani, Sr.)

M—Merrick Tambio (Mililani, Sr.)

M—Ignacio Elzaurdia (Island School, Sr.)

D—Kekama Kane (‘Iolani, So.)

D—Jake Nakatsu (Punahou, Sr.)

D—Tyson Norr (Mid-Pacific, Sr.)

GK—Luke Mamiya (Punahou, Sr.)

Honorable mention

ILH

‘Iolani: Jake Butkiewicz, Jacob Lee, Nathan Li, Devin Pang, James Wu. Kamehameha: Kawainui Anderson, Madden Aquino, Keli Fisher. Pac-Five: Nolean Bowler. Punahou: Aslan Chong, Isaiah Kutaka, Lonokaehu Tuitele.

OIA EAST

Castle: Justin Katayama, Cale MacMillan, Rider MacMillan, Kitsakorn Saengkaewsuk, Damon Turcios. Kahuku: Ammon Akinaka, Eyring Mapu. Kailua: Kai Fraser, Matthew Mashiba, Brody Person, Connor Reece. Kaiser: Tayte Sato, Ethan Yang. Kalaheo: Kanale Dela Cruz, Davidson Kathman. Kalani: Koa Close, Cody Fuse. McKinley: Master Kanatip Somtisunpun, Christoff Roy. Moanalua: Levi Miyabuchi. Roosevelt: Landen Kalani, Alex Lau.

OIA WEST

Aiea: Sye Sandobal. Campbell: Devin Desjardin, Cody Mar, Kaeden Tunupopo, Tyler Welsch. Kapolei: Logan Aurio, Larry McCarley, Brennyn Yoshida. Leilehua: Zackary Sutcharitkul, Keoni Kalulu. Mililani: Maddox Flanders, Kalen Toguchi. Pearl City: Manoa Joao Monteiro, Katin Oh. Radford: Barnabas Voros. Waialua: Zekiel Balmoja, Maceo Cohen. Waipahu: Gideon Gonda, Travis Goto.

MIL

Baldwin: Jonathan Acosta, Brayden Barbosa, Jorden Carbonell, Vincent Moore, Sam Paci, Subaru Thompson. King Kekaulike: Elias “Bubba” Emmanuel, Lorenzo Gonzalez, Rex Riecke, Corey Swatek. Seabury Hall: Trey Cerizo, Esken Guarin, Kalai Romanchak.

BIIF

Hawaii Prep: Dani Habiak, Kauila Kapuniai, Zach Montgomery, Alika Puckett. Hilo: Nahiku Anderson, Brennan Barrientos, Channing Oda, Kani Tolentino-Perry. Honokaa: Zachary Juan. Kamehameha-Hawaii: Jacob Aiona, Gabe Arquitola, Micah Chung, Connor Gonzalez, William Henderson, Lucas KayWong, Iopa Quintana, Thurston Laa. Keaau: Rayden Handy, Luke Laa. Kealakehe: Jason Bois, Brayden Heldt, Ezekiel Imai, Duke Kapuniai. Waiakea: Kaden Aguilar, Justin Ah Sing, Aziah Nelson.

KIF