Player of the Year Parker Patterson shouldered the load for Mililani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Parker Patterson, who finished with six goals and four assists, was part of a Mililani team that outscored its opponents 94-2 and finished 16-0-0 en route to claiming the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships in February.
-
JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Parker Patterson, a senior defender, was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser boys soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.