comscore Player of the Year Parker Patterson shouldered the load for Mililani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Player of the Year Parker Patterson shouldered the load for Mililani

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:40 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Parker Patterson, who finished with six goals and four assists, was part of a Mililani team that outscored its opponents 94-2 and finished 16-0-0 en route to claiming the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships in February.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Parker Patterson, who finished with six goals and four assists, was part of a Mililani team that outscored its opponents 94-2 and finished 16-0-0 en route to claiming the Motiv8 Foundation/HHSAA Division I Championships in February.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Parker Patterson, a senior defender, was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser boys soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Parker Patterson, a senior defender, was named the Honolulu Star-Advertiser boys soccer Player of the Year as voted on by a panel of coaches.

Mililani’s Parker Patterson decided to go from a physical style of play to a more cerebral approach after suffering an early-season shoulder injury. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – March 30, 2024
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 31, 2024

Scroll Up