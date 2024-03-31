Scoreboard – March 31, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

No local sporting events scheduled

MONDAY

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II, 11:32 a.m. at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

OIA: 9 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity III, Assets (Pacific Buddhist Academy) at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West: Radford at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Mililani; Aiea at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

ILH

Varsity I

Mid-Pacific 16, Maryknoll 1, 6 inn.

At Mid-Pacific

W—Kasi Cruz.

Leading hitters—MPI: Reyni Hiraoka 2 runs; Jenna Sniffen 3-3, 2 HRs, 4 runs, 6 RBIs; Cruz 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Palehua Silva 2-2, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 5 RBIs; Bailey Chee HR, 3 RBIs. MPI: Chloe Tepraseuth 2-3.

‘Iolani 12, Punahou 8

At Ala Wai Field

W—Molly Dyer.

Leading hitters—Iol: Maddie Ueyama 2 runs; Mia Carbonell HR, 2 RBIs; Lexi Hiraoka 2-4, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Lexi Muramoto 2-4, 2b, 3b, 3 RBIs. Pun: Taryn Ho 2b, 3 RBIs; Sydeny Capello 2-4, 2 runs; Tasi Taufahema HR, 2 RBIs; Kahiau Aina 2b; Fa‘atamali‘i Brown 3b.

Varsity II

Kamehameha-Blue 16, Sacred Hearts 6, 5 inn.

At Kamehameha

W—Rylie Teramoto.

Leading hitters—KSB: Kelsey Kaluna-Thomas 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kalea Hope Morinaga-Omori 2 runs; Mya Kishida 2 runs; Logan Oda-Bunag 2-3, 2 runs; Auli‘i Chong 2-3, 2 RBIs; Alisiya Medeiros 2 runs; Hayden Dumlao 2 runs; Kekua Resurrection 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Teramoto 3 RBIs. SHA: Weslyn Fujiyama 2 runs; Kylee Maene-Kido 2-3, 2b, 2 RBIs.

Damien 14, Punahou 3, 5 inn.

At Sand Island Field

W—Shelby Baguio.

Leading hitters—DMS: Jaelyn Natividad 2-2, 3 runs; Baguio 2-3, 2b, 3b, 4 runs, 5 RBIs; Kylie Garcia 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs; Titi Tuifua 2-3; Ry Townsend 2 RBIs; Kailen Tolentino 2 runs. Pun: Grace Washington 2-3; Amber McIntosh 2-3.

Kamehameha-White 12, Pac-Five 3, 4 inn.

At Kamehameha

W—Addison Wong.

Leading hitters—KSW: Li‘ulani Martin 3-4, 2 2bs, 3b, 2 runs; Reese Gray 2 runs; Wong 2-3, 3b, 2 RBIs; Madison Gano 2-2, 2b, 3 runs; Bailey Ishii 2-3; Shanlenn Kamai-Moku 2b, 3 RBIs; Kally Adachi 3b.

OIA EAST

Kalani 20, Kahuku 0, 5 inn.

At Hauula Playground field

W—Harmony Kamalani.

Leading hitters—Kaln: Kylie Tanimura 3 runs; Naomi Stremick 3-3, 2 HRs, 3 runs, 6 RBIs; Layna Faria 2 runs; Ashlyn Sera 2-3, 2 runs; Leona Stremick 2-2, 2b, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Jayslin Simpliciano 2-2, 2b; S. Morinaga 2 runs; Rylie Kodama 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Raine Chinen 2-2, 2 RBIs; Emma Fujio HR.

Moanalua 16, Kaimuki 3, 5 inn.

At Kaimuki

W—Kayla Mashino.

Leading hitters—Moan: Mashino 3-4, 2b, HR, 4 runs, 3 RBIs; Hunter Jackson 2-2, 3b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Meghan Castro HR, 3 RBIs; Ava Atagi 2 runs; Ramzy Caley Bumagat 2 RBIs; Taryn Kimura 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs. Kaim: Finau Taualupe 2b, 3 RBIs.

Roosevelt 15, Castle 0, 4 inn.

At Stevenson Intermediate field

W—Kara Kahahawai.

Leading hitters—Roos: Taylor-Elise Mendoza HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kahahawai 2-4, HR, 4 RBIs; K. Lester Lima 2-4, 2b; K. Lester-Lima 2-2, 3 runs; Cynthia Ancheta 2 runs; Alexia Teranishi HR, 2 runs, 4 RBIs Liliyah-Joy Quel-Kaina 2-3, 2 runs, 3 RBIs.

OIA WEST

Campbell 15, Pearl City 1, 5 inn.

At Pearl City

W—Kaira Sakai.

Leading hitters—Camp: Kayla Whaley 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Joy Freitas 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Quinn Waiki 2-3, 2 HRs, 2 runs, 4 RBIs; Shyla Gabrillo 2 runs; Keyra Moses-Fuller 2-2, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; E. Pre 2 runs; Jasmyn Makaena 2b; Taileen Asoau 2b. PC: Saunette Oshiro 2-2; Shazarei Hinds 2b.

Waianae 15, Nanakuli 5, 5 inn.

At McKinley

W—Savanna Casuga

Leading hitters—Nan: Itagia Fonoti 2-3, RBI. Wain: Teizsha Kaopuki 4 runs, RBI; Karma Pestana 2-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Charlee Rose Stevens 2-4, 2 runs, 8 RBI, 2 hr; Maize Keliiwaiwaiole 2 runs; Natalia Malaki 2-2, run, RBI.

OIA DIVISION II

Kailua 31, Waipahu 18, 5 inn.

At Waipahu

W—Kailee Kalama.

Leading hitters—Kail: M. Galdeira 3 runs; Juju Sumida 3 runs; Amara Lewis 3 runs; Jayda Kekauoha 4 runs; Emma Kapule 4 runs; Amythest Thomas-sare 4 runs, 4 RBIs; Kalama 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Ellie Groves 2 runs; Shannon Inere 3 runs. Waip: Angelina Iauluao 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Jenica Ronduen 2 runs; Chloe Sercena 2 RBIs; Jxena Rivera 3 RBIs; Arianna Matavao 2 runs; Shanelle Basuel 2 runs; Mary Grace Borges-Samson 2 runs; Jezzarae Constantino 3

runs, 2 RBIs; Andria Mabuhay 3 runs, 2 RBIs.

Aiea 9, Radford 8

At Aiea

W—Taja Souza.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Sophia Kaneshiro 2b, 3 RBIs; Alina Faufata 2 runs; Cayleigh Naito 2-3, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Madison Misaki 2 runs; Kiersten Chong 2b. Rad: Olena Umetsu 3b, 2 runs; Kyralee-Marie Cordeiro 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Niueni Elisara HR, 3 RBIs; Emily Anderson 2-4; Aubryanna Benjamin 2-4, 2b; Audrey Hoffman 2b; Sherri Marshall 2b.

Waialua 22, McKinley 12, 6 inn.

At Waialua

W—Harlee Dicion.

Leading hitters—Wail: Aika Guzman 4-5, 3 runs; Chloe Bumanglag 4-5, 4 runs; Alexis Quick 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Blessany Meehan 2-5, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Dicion 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Jadyn Miller 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Sandrine Agtarap 2-4. McK: Mary Joe Galicia 2-5, 3 runs; Brandie Pahia-Obra 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Alex Maae 2-4, HR, 2 runs, 3 RBIs; Kailey Riverio 2 runs; Clarice Domingo 2-4; Natalia Nieves 2b.

Also:

Kalaheo 16, Farrington 6, 5 inn.

BASEBALL

ILH

Maryknoll 5, Mid-Pacific 2

At Mid-Pacific

W—Jacob Remily. L—Jordan Lowery.

Leading hitter—Mary: Tanner Fujino HR, 2 runs.

Pac-Five 6, ’Iolani 2

At ‘Iolani

W—Colten Amai Nakagawa.

Leading hitters—P5: Alika Ahu 2-2, HR, 3 RBIs; Ethan Lee 2 RBIs; Amai Nakagawa 2-3. Iol: Mana Lau Kong 2b; Treyden Chong Kee HR.

Punahou 5, Saint Louis 2, 9 inn.

At Ala Wai Field

W—Cade Watson.

Leading hitters—Pun: Aiden Takuma 2-4, 2 runs; Jake Hiromoto 2b, 2 RBIs.

Kamehameha 7, Damien 1

At Ala Wai Field

W—Koen Mizukami.

Leading hitters—KS: Jace Souza 2-3, 2b, 3b, 2 RBIs; Nalu Grace 2 runs; Jayden Montero 2 RBIs. DMS: Francis O’Connor 2-3.

OIA EAST

Kailua 9, Moanalua 1

At Moanalua

W—Jayden Hunt.

Leading hitters—Kail: Rayvin Pagan 2-3, HR, 2 runs 3 RBIs; Masao Minami 3-4, 2b, 2 runs; Kalama Carreira 2-4.

Roosevelt 7, Kalani 1

At Kahala Field

W—Nathaniel Kurano.

Leading hitters—Roos: Travis Terayama 2-4; Phoenix Takara 2-3; Brayden Higa 2 RBIs. Kaln: Micah Friel 2-3.

Kaiser 7, Farrington 5

At Kaiser

W—Caleb Hamasaki.

Leading hitters—Kais: Noah Sham 2-4; Brennan Higa 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; M. Shigehara-Pang 2b, 2 runs; J. Iwanaka 2b; Mana Muramoto 2b. Farr: Keanu Aga 2 runs; Caleb Bersabal 3b.

OIA WEST

Aiea 1, Waipahu 0

At Aiea

W—Aidan Yoshida. S—Brennan Panis.

Leading hitters—Aiea: Kylan Kono 2b. Waip: Ryne Yoshimura 2-3.

Nanakuli 4, Campbell 2

At Nanakuli

W—Damian Griffin.

Leading hitters—Waip: Hunter Kealoha 2 runs; Ronald Vea 2-3. Camp: Dayton Lorenzo 2b; Kayne Carlos 2b.

Mililani 4, Pearl City 0

At Pearl City

W—Kai Hirayama.

Leading hitters—Mil: Cyler Wicklund 2-2; Aukai Araujo-Waiau 2b. PC: Noah Bernal 2b.

OIA DIVISION II

Kalaheo 4, Waialua 1

At Kailua District Park field

W—Lucas O’Brien (six-hitter).

Leading hitters—Kalh: Benjamin Taylor 2-3, 2b, 2 runs; Michael Pavich 2b, 2 RBIs. Wail: Myers 2-3.

Kapolei 15, Kaimuki 1, 5 inn.

At Kaimuki

W—Ekolu Kaimaile.

Leading hitters—Kap: Colt Fujii 2 runs; Cameron Fuentes 3 RBIs; Liatama Amisone 3 runs; Kaimaile 2-3, 2 RBIs. Kaim: Amugan Iehsi 2b.

Waianae 17, McKinley 1, 5 inn.

At McKinley

W—Kai Keesee.

Leading hitters—Wain: Shysten Nagasako 2-3, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Kyson Rosa 2-3, HR, 3 runs, 2 RBIs; Chaseten Rice 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, 2 RBIs; Rico Gazelle 2 runs; Rico Duropan 3 RBIs; Keesee 2 runs; Kona Maxwell 2 RBIs; Maxell Kahalewai-Sapigao 2 runs. McK: PJ Nithan 2b

WATER POLO

OIA GIRLS

Roosevelt 12, Kahuku 8

Goal Scorers—Roosevelt: Jochel Oba 4, Jayzlyn Tomisa 4, Jonna Keo 2, Kimberly Cassens, Jaeci Oba. Kahuku: Maya Maki 4, Tuua Cravens, Tacoma Campbell, Eden Smith, Kimorah Wong

Mililani 9, Kalaheo 5

Goal Scorers—Kalaheo: Kiana Feeney 2, Sammy Carmack 2, Lillia Miller. Mililani: Leila Maynard 5, Hailee Reason 2, Sydnee Nakamura, Kiana Lee.

Kaiser 10, Leilehua 0

Goal Scorers—Kaiser: Anna King 3, Kimie Ginoza 2, Elliana Schiffner 2, Larissa Goloveyko, Maile Judd, Tara Ho.

Mililani 17, Kalani 5

Goal Scorers—Kalani: Kate Shower 3, Kate Jones, Suzue Shower. Mililani: Carolyn Dillberti 3, Leila Maynard 3, Morgan Russell 2, Hailee Reason 2, Elika Miyamoto 2, Kiana Lee 2, Sydney Yamamoto, Kyla Ellison, Taina Stetser.

TENNIS

BIG WEST MEN

Cal Poly 5, Hawaii 2

Singles competition

1. Quinn Snyder (UH) def. Noah Berry (CP) 6-3, 6-4

2. Joe Leather (CP) def. Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 6-2, 6-3

3. Fernando Fonseca (CP) def. Karl Collins (UH) 6-3, 7-5

4. Andy Hernandez (UH) def. Sean Kamyshev (CP) 6-3, 7-5

5. Colter Smith (CP) def. Diego Dalisay (UH) 2-6, 6-4, 1-0 (11-9)

6. Raz Haviv (CP) def. Sohta Urano (UH) 6-2, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Colter Smith/Bastiaan Weststrate (CP) def. Quinn Snyder/Guillaume Tattevin (UH) 6-3

2. Karl Collins/Andy Hernandez (UH) vs. Sean Kamyshev/Raz Haviv (CP) 3-4, unfinished

3. Joe Leather/Fernando Fonseca (CP) def. Andrew Somerville/Sohta Urano (UH) 6-2

BIG WEST WOMEN

Hawaii 4, UC Davis 3

Singles competition

1. Arianna Stavropoulos (UCD) def. Nelly Knezkova (UH) 2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2. Ana Vilcek (UH) def. Mika Ikemori (UCD) 6-2, 6-4

3. Nikola Homolkova (UH) def. Kaia Wolfe (UCD) 6-2, 6-2

4. Hannah Galindo (UH) def. Michelle Zell (UCD) 3-6, 6-4, 6-3

5. Carly Schwartzberg (UCD) def. Sheena Masuda (UH) 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

6. Joelle Lanz (UH) def. Olive Maunupau (UCD) 7-6, 4-6 (7-1), 6-0

Doubles competition

1. Arianna Stavropoulos/Mika Ikemori (UCD) def. Sheena Masuda/Nelly Knezkova (UH) 6-4

2. Olive Maunupau/Daisy Maunupau (UCD) def. Ana Vilcek/Nikola Homolkova (UH) 6-2

3. Anna Kern/Joelle Lanz (UH) vs. Michelle Zell/Carly Schwartzberg (UCD) 4-5, unfinished