comscore Letter: Consider Hamas actions before backing ceasefire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: Consider Hamas actions before backing ceasefire

  • Today

The author of Thursday’s letter tells our state representatives to join our “courageous” Senate in urging President Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (“State House must back call for Gaza ceasefire,” Star-Advertiser, March 28). Read more

Previous Story
On Politics: Tulsi emerges in VP talk, but what has she achieved?

Scroll Up