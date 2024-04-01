Letter: Consider Hamas actions before backing ceasefire

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The author of Thursday’s letter tells our state representatives to join our “courageous” Senate in urging President Biden to call for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza (“State House must back call for Gaza ceasefire,” Star-Advertiser, March 28). The justification offered is the humanitarian crisis and violence there. Justice, legitimacy, history and ideology have no part to play.

State Rep. David Tarnas is criticized because he needs time to thoroughly investigate the implications of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza. His conclusion, in my opinion, must take into account that Hamas militants burned babies, raped grandmothers and kidnapped children on Oct. 7. And they threatened to do worse.

The author writes that silence is not an option. It is, however, much better than misguided individuals speaking out and our Legislature rushing to bad judgment.

Mathew Sgan

Makiki

