Letter: Hawaii senators need to denounce Gaza violence

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Palestinians inspected the damage to a residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Friday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Palestinians inspected the damage to a residential building after an Israeli airstrike in the Maghazi refugee camp, central Gaza Strip, on Friday.

By voting to send billions of U.S. dollars to Israel, our senators have shown they are too weak to stand up against Israel’s cruelty. Read more

