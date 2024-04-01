Letter: Hawaii senators need to denounce Gaza violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

By voting to send billions of U.S. dollars to Israel, our senators have shown they are too weak to stand up against Israel’s cruelty.

Israel’s 75-year incremental genocide driving the Palestinians off their ancestral land is culminating in a mass ethnic cleansing in Gaza that is identical to the Holocaust. Israel is using American bombs and bullets to systematically crush, burn, maim and slaughter thousands of Palestinians in numbers never before seen.

To U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono: By capitulating to Israel’s desire to defund the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), you are contributing to the slow death by starvation of the Gazans who do manage to survive the bombings, drone shootings and forced marches from their destroyed homes.

I call on our senators to stop funding this genocide and denounce Israel’s atrocities.

Jane Bargiel

Kailua

