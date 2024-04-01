Letter: Parking problems plague Honolulu neighborhoods

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I hope that the Legislature or City Council takes parking requirements into consideration before they begin to execute any new laws to increase housing. Read more

In our neighborhood you can see traffic cones lining the streets. These people are essentially saying this is now my parking — similar to dogs marking their territory. I once was harassed for parking in front of my own house. So I implore these lawmakers to tackle the parking problems that come hand-in-hand with increased housing.

Shirley Higa

Waipahu

