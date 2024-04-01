Letter: Shining a light on limb loss and limb difference

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In 2019, I was struck by a large garbage truck while jogging and became an amputee. It has been an eye-opening journey into our health and insurance systems, and ableism. Read more

In 2019, I was struck by a large garbage truck while jogging and became an amputee. It has been an eye-opening journey into our health and insurance systems, and ableism.

I hope to bring awareness to Limb Loss and Limb Difference Awareness Month (LLLDAM). On April 12, I will be attending the first-ever gubernatorial proclamation signing in our state with Gov. Josh Green to designate April as LLLDAM in the state of Hawaii.

There are approximately 2.1 million Americans living with limb loss and limb difference. Access to appropriate prosthetic care for people living with limb loss and limb difference is vital to enable individuals to reach their full potential.

I love my home state of Hawaii, but some cannot enjoy our beaches and mountains without accessibility and the proper prosthetic devices, which medical insurance deems a luxury. Hawaii is in need of better support resources.

Heather Shorey

Holualoa, Hawaii island

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter