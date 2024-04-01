Off the news: New Aloha Stadium plan ambles forward

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s nothing like a deadline threat to spur sluggish government — especially if the threat could delay things further. We speak of the Aloha Stadium redevelopment, in which two consortium finalists were revealed Thursday, two weeks ahead of an April 15 deadline. Added pressure came when some legislators attempted to get the stadium site moved from Halawa to University of Hawaii-Manoa; Thursday’s announcement gets the finalists’ proposals out in front of taxpayers.

The public will soon get closer looks at those visions for a new Halawa stadium by 2028, plus adjacent housing, retail and entertainment in the longer term.