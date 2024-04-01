comscore A magical evening | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave | Quick Bites

A magical evening

  • April 1, 2024
  • Updated 4:50 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Prince Waikiki

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located in Prince Waikiki, hosts an extraordinary evening of wining, dining and serenading with master sommelier Michael Jordan from 5 to 8 p.m. April 8. Read more

Previous Story
Hard tack, the sailors biscuit and Diamond Bakery

Scroll Up