A magical evening

100 Sails Restaurant & Bar, located in Prince Waikiki, hosts an extraordinary evening of wining, dining and serenading with master sommelier Michael Jordan from 5 to 8 p.m. April 8. The event features a specially curated five-course dinner complemented with wine pairings and music from Jordan himself.

The dinner includes a garden vegetable mélange, foie gras mousse, dashi poached catch of the day, prime New York striploin and brûlée pineapple.

Jordan, also known as the “Ambassador of Flavor,” is both a certified wine educator and master sommelier. He has more than 40 years of experience in the hospitality and restaurant industry and has opened 18 restaurants.

Cost for the event is $150 and space is limited. Book your reservation at princewaikiki.com/experience/activities-events.

Cooking class

Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa is hosting an upcoming Moana Masters Cooking Class: Scones and Jams from noon to 2 p.m. April 6 at its Beach Club in the Tower Wing. The interactive class will be led by pastry chef Carmen Montejo and features a live tutorial for a mixed berry jam and Moana’s signature blueberry scones.

Attendees will be welcomed with a Fleur de la Passion cocktail or mocktail, and will indulge in finger sandwiches, pastries and a high tea service for lunch.

Cost is $135. Visit rb.gy/mllx7a.

A triumphant return

Giovedi, known for its unique fusion of traditional Italian cuisine with pan-Asian influences, has plans for an early summer debut at its new permanent location in the former Encore Saloon (10 N. Hotel St.) space in Chinatown.

Husband-and-wife team Bao Tran and Jennifer Akiyoshi will open Giovedi as an a la carte restaurant and hopes to become a neighborhood staple within the community.

Giovedi first started as a prix-fixe restaurant in Kakaako, quickly gaining recognition as a hidden gem in the culinary scene. After nine successful months, it closed its doors last December. The biz is excited to return and continue its reputation as a cozy neighborhood spot with a welcoming atmosphere.

“Opening a restaurant in Chinatown has always been our dream,” say Tran and Akiyoshi, who are dedicated to contributing to Hawaii’s vibrant culinary landscape.

For updates, follow the biz on Instagram (@giovedirestaurant).

Creative confections

Big Island Candies recently released its limited-time haupia white-dipped macadamia nut shortbread and haupia macadamia nut bark just in time for the Merrie Monarch Festival. This special edition line of confections is inspired by the tropical flavor of haupia, the Hawaiian coconut dessert.

The haupia white-dipped macadamia nut shortbread showcases the signature macadamia nut shortbread, diagonally dipped in a creamy white coating that boasts pieces of coconut.

Customers may pick up the tasty treat in a 9.5-ounce gift box containing 17 individually wrapped pieces for $20 at Ala Moana Center or for $19 online and at Big Island Candies’ Hilo Flagship Store & Factory.

Meanwhile, the haupia macadamia nut bark comprises macadamia nuts with fragrant bits of coconut in a creamy white coating. This confection comes in an 8.5-ounce gift bag that includes five pieces for $16.50 at the Ala Moana store or for $15.50 online or at the flagship store.

Visit bigislandcandies.com.