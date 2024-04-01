A versatile treat

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

This is a versatile bar cookie using fresh berries and jam. To mix it up, you could use different kinds of berries, fresh or frozen, and different berry jams. Read more

Grown-ups and children alike will enjoy these slightly sweet and rich bars.

Raspberry Streusel Bars

Ingredients:

• 3 cups all-purpose flour

• 3/4 cup sugar

• 3/4 teaspoon salt

• 1 cup vegan butter or margarine, cut in 1-inch pieces

• 3 tablespoons water

• 2/3 cups regular rolled oats

• 1/2 cup pecans, toasted and finely chopped

• 1/3 cup light brown sugar

• 3/4 cup raspberry jam

• 3/4 cup fresh raspberries

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice

Directions:

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Make foil sling for a 9-by-13-inch baking pan out of 2 long sheets of foil or baking parchment. The first sheet should be 13 inches wide. The second sheet should be 9 inches wide. Lay sheets in pan perpendicular to each other. Let any extra hang over the sides. Push sheets into corners and up sides of pan, smoothing them flush to the pan. Grease the foil/paper.

In a food processor, process flour, sugar and salt to combine. Add butter pieces. Sprinkle water over the top, then pulse about 20 times, until mixture looks like damp sand. Set aside 1 1/2 cups for topping. Sprinkle the remaining flour mixture into the prepared pan, pressing into an even layer.

Bake 15-18 minutes, until edges begin to brown. Rotate the pan halfway through.

Meanwhile, stir oats, pecans and brown sugar into reserved flour mixture. Pinch to make clumps of streusel.

In a small bowl, mash jam, raspberries and lemon juice with a fork until few berry pieces remain.

Spread berry mixture evenly over hot crust. Sprinkle streusel evenly over berry mixture. Bake until topping is golden brown, about 25 minutes. Rotate pan halfway through.

Let bars cool 2 hours. Use overhanging foil or paper sling to lift bars from pan. Cut into rectangular bars and serve.

Makes 24 bars.

Approximate nutrient analysis per bar (based on margarine and 2 additional teaspoons margarine to grease pan): 210 calories, 10 g fat, 1.5 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 150 mg sodium, 30 g carbohydrate, 1 g fiber, 16 g sugar, 2 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.