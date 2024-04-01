Breakfast of champions

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s often said that “The early bird gets the worm …” and that’s true in the case of okazuyas.

Check out these mouthwatering morning meals:

A Waipahu gem

Hashi Okazuya (94-235 Hanawai Circle) is known for its delicious plate lunches, but the Waipahu spot also offers a variety of okazu items.

Choices include chow funn ($5), fried chicken ($4), corn beef hash ($2), shoyu hot dog ($1.50), cone sushi ($2.25) and more. A variety of bentos ($7.50-$13) are also available.

This okazuya is cash only.

Call 808-677-5503 or follow the biz on Instagram (@hashiokazuya).

A neighborhood staple

Fukuya Deli (2710 S. King St.) is one of the most popular okazuyas on Oahu. The deli menu features a huge variety of items, ranging from noodles and chicken to hash, tempura and musubi.

Customer faves include nori chicken ($3.95), potato hash ($1.85), ahi burger ($3.90), nishime ($3.10), chow funn ($3.60) and shrimp tempura ($2).

Call 808-946-2073 or visit fukuyadeli.com.

New option in West Oahu

This new okazuya in En Fuego Grill & Catering (590 Farrington Hwy. Ste. 534) is open from 6 to 10:30 a.m. Mondays to Fridays.

The selection may vary a little daily, but popular items like butterfish and chow funn should be there regularly. Choose from options like fried chicken, furikake salmon, bacon fried rice, corned beef hash patty and ginger fried rice.

Call 808-674-8805 or visit enfuegogrillhawaii.com.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).