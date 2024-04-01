comscore Endless 'pasta'bilities | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Crave

Endless ‘pasta’bilities

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • April 1, 2024
  • Updated 5:11 p.m.
  • Photo courtesy Reid Shimabukuro

Carbonara, a delicious pasta dish known for its creamy sauce, is made with hard cheese, black pepper, eggs and fatty cured pork. Today, there are many renditions of the indulgent dish. Celebrate National Carbonara Day with one of the following: Read more

