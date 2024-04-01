Endless ‘pasta’bilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Carbonara, a delicious pasta dish known for its creamy sauce, is made with hard cheese, black pepper, eggs and fatty cured pork. Today, there are many renditions of the indulgent dish. Celebrate National Carbonara Day with one of the following:

Appetito Craft Pizza & Wine Bar

This Italian eatery (150 Kaiulani Ave.) specializes in Neapolitan pizzas, pastas and handcrafted cocktails.

Its fettuccine pasta features a rich, Alfredo cream sauce complete with black truffle paste and San Daniele prosciutto on top. Although “carbonara” is not in the dish’s official name, this is the restaurant’s rendition of it.

Call 808-922-1150 or visit appetitowaikiki.com.

Arancino at The Kahala

Arancino at The Kahala (5000 Kahala Ave.) offers Italian classics with a modern twist, and uses fine ingredients imported from Italy, combined with locally sourced produce.

Its spaghetti alla carbonara is a customer favorite and includes a local Waimana TKG poached egg, Parmigiano-Reggiano, cream, guanciale and truffle butter.

Fun fact: Carbonara lovers can also enjoy this flavor in pizza form. The pizza carbonara used to be a secret menu item, but was so popular it’s now part of the regular menu.

Call 808-380-4400 or visit arancino.com.

Aroma Italia

This Italian eatery has two locations, but only its Monsarrat Avenue location offers pasta entrees.

All dishes are made to order and feature housemade sauces. The popular carbonara al salmone features linguine tossed in the eatery’s smoked salmon cream sauce. Lunch portions are served daily until 4 p.m.

Other popular pastas include portobello mushroom ravioli, gnocchi Gorgonzola and La Bomba Pasta.

Call 808-888-2229 or visit aromaitaliahawaii.com.

Mio Pastalogy

Mio Pastalogy (1110 McCully St.) provides customers with fresh, homemade pastas, sauces and ingredients, making it easy for them to create their favorite pasta dishes at home.

The biz also features a convenient takeout menu. Its build-your-own pasta option is popular, along with specialties like mentaiko with poached egg, pesto shrimp, Bolognese eggplant and natto carbonara. The latter features linguine, natto, broccoli, bacon, mushrooms, and a poached egg in aglio olio sauce and dashi.

Call 808-840-0497 or visit miopastalogy.com.

Taormina Sicilian Cuisine

This elegant Waikiki restaurant (227 Lewers St.) specializes in southern Sicilian fare.

Its truffle carbonara “tartufo fresco” is one of its signature dishes. It features fresh fettuccine with mixed mushrooms and pancetta, and is finished with a poached egg and shaved seasonal truffles.

Call 808-926-5050 or visit taorminarestaurant.com.

Margotto Hawaii

This truffle-centric restaurant (514 Piikoi St.) is recognized for its affordable luxury dining experience. A tasting menu and a la carte options are available.

Pastas on the a la carte menu range from Bolognese and Gorgonzola to cacio e pepe and carbonara. The latter is an indulgent dish with Italian bacon, Parmesan and fresh-cracked pepper. Freshly shaved truffles add to its umami flavor.

Call 808-592-8500 or visit margotto-hawaii.com.

Vein at Kakaako

Vein at Kakaako (684 Auahi St. Ste. 121) is known for its modern Mediterranean cuisine with Japanese influences. Popular dishes include risotto funghi with truffle essence, Bolognese made with wagyu beef, and crab and scallion arrabbiata. Its uni carbonara is indulgent and a crowd favorite — it includes butter, fresh uni, dashi, bacon, cured egg yolk, pecorino and Romano cheeses, and spaghetti.

Pro tip: Take advantage of the eatery’s pasta hour — all pastas are 18% off from 4:30 to 6 p.m. (Yes, even the uni carbonara is eligible for the pasta hour discount).

Call 808-376-4800 or visit veinatkakaako.com.