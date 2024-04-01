comscore American and Australian forces conduct a missile defense test off Kauai | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
American and Australian forces conduct a missile defense test off Kauai

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY U.S. NAVY Above, an SM-6 Dual II is launched from the USS Preble on Thursday off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully conducted an intercept of an advanced Medium Range Ballistic Missile along with ally Australia, which participated with air, land and sea assets.

    Above, an SM-6 Dual II is launched from the USS Preble on Thursday off the coast of the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency successfully conducted an intercept of an advanced Medium Range Ballistic Missile along with ally Australia, which participated with air, land and sea assets.

