Flow of affordable-housing funding faces redirection
By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
These homes in the Kapolei Ho‘olimalima subdivision were developed in 2001 as rentals for state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands beneficiaries with low incomes and included a purchase option after 15 years. DHHL plans to do more such projects to serve low-income beneficiaries.