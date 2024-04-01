comscore Iolani Palace to undergo 6-month reroofing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Iolani Palace to undergo 6-month reroofing

  • By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY THE FRIENDS OF IOLANI PALACE A blessing was held at Iolani Palace last week to mark the start of major roofing repairs that will take place over the next six months.

    A blessing was held at Iolani Palace last week to mark the start of major roofing repairs that will take place over the next six months.

Roof repairs are underway at Iolani Palace, where a blessing was held to mark the start of the project. Read more

