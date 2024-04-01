comscore Legislators seek voters’ input from mailer survey | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Legislators seek voters’ input from mailer survey

  • By Victoria Budiono vbudiono@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER <strong>Jarrett Keohokalole: </strong> <em>He seeks feedback on his survey for “big-ticket topics” including speed bump installations </em>

Some legislators have come to rely on surveying their constituents ahead of final votes on issues such as whether to legalize recreational cannabis for adults or dip into the state’s rainy day fund to help Maui recover from the Aug. 8 wildfires. Read more

