Young Hawaii teachers took early, advanced paths to education

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION At King Intermediate, Blaise Babineck, 19, is considered an “emergency hire,” a term referring to educators hired to teach while they actively pursue their teacher license. About 660 DOE teachers work under emergency-hire permits.

    At King Intermediate, Blaise Babineck, 19, is considered an “emergency hire,” a term referring to educators hired to teach while they actively pursue their teacher license. About 660 DOE teachers work under emergency-hire permits.

  • COURTESY STATE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION Skye Yasuda, 20, is a fully certified sixth grade English and social studies teacher at Waipahu Elementary School, but she frequently gets mistaken for a student.

    Skye Yasuda, 20, is a fully certified sixth grade English and social studies teacher at Waipahu Elementary School, but she frequently gets mistaken for a student.

At just 20 years old, Skye Yasuda is a fully certified sixth grade English and social studies teacher at Waipahu Elementary School, but she frequently gets mistaken for a kid at work. Read more

