Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB

It’s decision time. After months of secretive discussions, media hype and fan fervor, NFL teams will conclude their annual search by drafting their quarterback of the future. Read more

Adding to the intrigue is that there are at least seven teams — the Bears, Commanders, Patriots, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders — in the hunt for a franchise QB, but only six top-tier QBs.

So who will trade up? Who will trade down? Who will figure either move is not worth the risk? Who will be left out and be stuck with the QB on their roster?

Will this year’s class be like the 2020 edition of first-rounders Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Justin Herbert and Jordan Love, with Jalen Hurts a second-rounder? Or will it be like the whiff-filled 2021 class of Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, Justin Fields and Mac Jones? Maybe it will be like the mixed bag of 2018, with Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen, Josh Rosen and Lamar Jackson.

Time will tell, but this year’s group of Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, J.J. McCarthy, Michael Penix Jr. and Bo Nix looks pretty solid.

Here are the scouting their reports, from yours truly, along with a former long-time NFL scout whom I spoke with a few days ago:

Caleb Williams, USC

Everyone is saying he is the closest thing to Patrick Mahomes. He’s pretty much a lock to go No. 1 overall to the Bears, who already dumped Fields.

“The guy reminds me of Kyler Murray,” the former NFL scout said.

I’ve seen Williams play since his days at Oklahoma and he looked like a baller back then.

If there’s a fault, he seems to play like he’s in the NBA, where he’s looking for the spectacular instead of the ordinary.

“The greats don’t get bored of the boring,” said Fox Sports analyst Brock Huard, who got a closeup view of greatness while in the QB room with Peyton Manning.

If Williams can do that, he’ll be spectacular.

Jayden Daniels, LSU

“I thought he was the best player in the draft,” my NFL source said. “To me, he’s the whole package. … Closest thing I’ve seen to Mahomes. He can throw from inside the pocket, outside the pocket. He has speed, makes good decisions. I thought he was special.”

The Heisman Trophy winner could go No. 2 to Washington, which signed a veteran QB with a similar skill set — that being Marcus Mariota.

Drake Maye, North Carolina

“Second-best one, basically a pocket quarterback who can work outside the pocket,” the former NFL scout said. “He plays with the worst supporting cast. … Big, strong guy, can move around, makes good decisions.”

Maye is in play for No. 2 or No. 3, New England.

J.J. McCarthy, Michigan

He’s created the most buzz since winning the national championship and then going through the draft process. He showed up at the NFL Combine full of enthusiasm and energy along with added muscle. He said he played at 193 during the season but weighed in at 219 at the combine.

Although he has all the tools, he needs polishing. There’s also a question of whether he can rally a team or carry a team, something he rarely did at Michigan.

“Show me one game that McCarthy won,” the scout said.

McCarthy has been linked to Minnesota in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 5 or the New York Giants at No. 6.

Michael Penix, Washington

I’m a Duck, so we’re not supposed to cheer for Huskies. But this guy is too good and I wonder why he isn’t rated higher, like either QB2 or QB3 at least?

I’ve seen over a dozen of his games. I’ve seen him rally a team, I’ve seen him torch a team, I’ve seen him manage a win, I’ve seen him zip passes and make clutch throws in monsoon conditions.

I called him a left-handed Justin Herbert. He throws the best ball of all the prospects.

His four years at Indiana ended with season-ending injuries (two ACL and two shoulder). But he’s stayed healthy for the two years at UW while playing on turf. And his physical came back clean at the NFL Combine, according to reports.

“He’s the closest thing — he’s not as good as C.J. Stroud — but he’s the closest thing I’ve seen as to C.J. Stroud,” the former scout said.

Las Vegas, sitting with the No. 13 pick right now, has its eyes on him.

Bo Nix, Oregon

I’ve seen all his Oregon games and a few of his games at Auburn. It was hard initially to cheer for him since he beat Herbert and the Ducks in the final seconds in his first college game. He’s a timing QB who is athletic, smart, with good leadership qualities. His arm isn’t like Penix’s, but it’s good enough.

He couldn’t beat Penix in their three matchups.

“Athletic quarterback, with good arm strength, excellent decision, anticipates timing, most throws inside the numbers reminds me of Alex Smith,” the former scout said.

With Denver picking 12th, Nix could be coach Sean Payton’s next Drew Brees.

Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

Yes, I know he’s not in the draft, but he’s at Oregon and ready to carry on the QB legacy.

“I think Dillon Gabriel might be a better quarterback than Nix though he’s short (5-11 to Nix’s 6-2),” the NFL scout said. “He’s been impressive. Dillon looks like a good athlete.”