Scoreboard – April 1, 2024

CALENDAR TODAY GOLF ILH: Varsity II, 11:32 a.m. at Hawaii Prince Golf Club. OIA: 9 a.m. at Pali Golf Course. TENNIS ILH girls: Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist, 4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at 'Iolani, 4:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity III, Assets (Pacific Buddhist Academy) at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m. OIA West: Radford at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Mililani; Aiea at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at 'Iolani, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at 'Iolani, 5 p.m. TUESDAY BASEBALL College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii, 6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: 'Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field. ILH: Varsity I, 'Iolani at Mid-Pacific; Maryknoll at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m. TENNIS ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha, 4 p.m.; Punahou I at 'Iolani, 4:30 p.m. VOLLEYBALL ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; 'Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m. OIA East boys: Anuenue at Kalani; Farrington at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at McKinley. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow. WATER POLO ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin vs. Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Punahou. SOFTBALL OIA WEST DIVISION I Saturday At McKinley Leilehua 7, Kapolei, 5 inn. OIA DIVISION II Saturday At Kalaheo Kalaheo 16, Farrington 6, 5 inn. PIGEON RACING Hawaii Flyers From Lapahoehoe, Hawaii Island to Oahu Saturday Top 5 MILES MPH 1. Sidney Lum 193.894 60.07 2. Bert Toyooka 196.747 59.79 3. Allan Komatsu 186.524 59.14 4. Jay Alameida 193.374 59.09 5. George Contento 190.679 58.65 TENNIS ATP/WTA Miami Open Sunday At Miami Gardens Men's Championship Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def. Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-1. OIA Saturday Boys Varsity Kaiser def. Castle 5-0. Aiea def. Campbell 4-1. Radford def. Leilehua 5-0. Girls Varsity Kaiser def. Castle 5-0. Aiea def. Campbell 3-2. Radford def. Leilehua 4-1. PACWEST WOMEN Sunday At Hilo Hawaii Hilo (8-6) 7, Chaminade (0-10) 0 Singles 1. Satoho Torimi (UHH) def. Berylin Lau (CUH) 6-3, 6-0. 2. McKenna Mountain (UHH) def. Jordyn Luna (CUH) 6-4, 6-1. 3. Hikari Osaki (UHH) def. Kylie Ye (CUH) 6-1, 6-0. 4. Julia Barden (UHH) def. Kirra Carvalho (CUH) 6-1, 6-0. 5. Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Selena Buttery (CUH) 6-1, 6-0. 6. Cami Oyama (UHH) def. Anciane Miguel (CUH) 6-0, 6-0. Doubles 1. Satoho Toriumi/Julia Barden (UHH) vs. Berylin Lau/Jordyn Luna (CUH) 5-1, unfinished. 2. Nanmi Okamoto/Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Kylie Ye/Kirra Carvalho (CUH) 6-0. 3. Hikari Osaki/Hana Hofmanova (UHH) def. Selena Buttery/Danica Palmer (CUH) 6-1. Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,5,6,3,1,2). BASEBALL MIA Saturday Baldwin 8, Lahainaluna 0 Leading hitters–BALD: Jevon Raboy 2-2, 2 RBI's. BIIF Saturday Kamehameha Hawaii 9, Honokaa 1 W–Shiloh Santos, L–Jayden Salazar Leading hitters–KSH: Braden Gomes 3-4 , RBI. HON: Issac DeRego 2-3, 2B. King Kekaulike 6, Kamehameha Hawaii 5 Leading hitters–KSH: Duke Aloya 2-4, 2B.