Scoreboard – April 1, 2024

CALENDAR

TODAY

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II, 11:32 a.m. at Hawaii Prince Golf Club.

OIA: 9 a.m. at Pali Golf Course.

TENNIS

ILH girls: Le Jardin vs. Hawaii Baptist,

4 p.m. at Keehi Lagoon Park; Punahou II at Mid-Pacific, 4:15 p.m.; Sacred Hearts at Punahou I, 4:30 p.m.; Kamehameha at

‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity III, Assets (Pacific

Buddhist Academy) at Hawaiian Mission, 6:15 p.m.

OIA West: Radford at Kapolei; Pearl City at Campbell; Waianae at Mililani; Aiea at Waialua; Leilehua at Waipahu. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity I, Punahou at ‘Iolani,

6 p.m. Varsity II, Punahou at ‘Iolani, 5 p.m.

TUESDAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific, 3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll, 3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific;

Maryknoll at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Punahou I at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Anuenue at Kalani;

Farrington at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at McKinley. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin vs.

Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

SOFTBALL

OIA WEST DIVISION I

Saturday

At McKinley

Leilehua 7, Kapolei, 5 inn.

OIA DIVISION II

Saturday

At Kalaheo

Kalaheo 16, Farrington 6, 5 inn.

PIGEON RACING

Hawaii Flyers

From Lapahoehoe, Hawaii Island

to Oahu

Saturday

Top 5

MILES MPH

1. Sidney Lum 193.894 60.07

2. Bert Toyooka 196.747 59.79

3. Allan Komatsu 186.524 59.14

4. Jay Alameida 193.374 59.09

5. George Contento 190.679 58.65

TENNIS

ATP/WTA Miami Open

Sunday

At Miami Gardens

Men’s Championship

Jannik Sinner (2), Italy, def.

Grigor Dimitrov (11), Bulgaria, 6-3, 6-1.

OIA

Saturday

Boys Varsity

Kaiser def. Castle 5-0.

Aiea def. Campbell 4-1.

Radford def. Leilehua 5-0.

Girls Varsity

Kaiser def. Castle 5-0.

Aiea def. Campbell 3-2.

Radford def. Leilehua 4-1.

PACWEST WOMEN

Sunday

At Hilo

Hawaii Hilo (8-6) 7,

Chaminade (0-10) 0

Singles

1. Satoho Torimi (UHH) def. Berylin Lau (CUH) 6-3, 6-0.

2. McKenna Mountain (UHH) def. Jordyn Luna (CUH) 6-4, 6-1.

3. Hikari Osaki (UHH) def. Kylie Ye (CUH) 6-1, 6-0.

4. Julia Barden (UHH) def. Kirra Carvalho (CUH) 6-1, 6-0.

5. Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Selena

Buttery (CUH) 6-1, 6-0.

6. Cami Oyama (UHH) def. Anciane

Miguel (CUH) 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles

1. Satoho Toriumi/Julia Barden (UHH) vs. Berylin Lau/Jordyn Luna (CUH) 5-1,

unfinished.

2. Nanmi Okamoto/Akari Ichikawa (UHH) def. Kylie Ye/Kirra Carvalho (CUH) 6-0.

3. Hikari Osaki/Hana Hofmanova (UHH) def. Selena Buttery/Danica Palmer (CUH) 6-1.

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (4,5,6,3,1,2).

BASEBALL

MIA

Saturday

Baldwin 8, Lahainaluna 0

Leading hitters–BALD: Jevon Raboy 2-2, 2 RBI’s.

BIIF

Saturday

Kamehameha Hawaii 9, Honokaa 1

W–Shiloh Santos, L–Jayden Salazar

Leading hitters–KSH: Braden Gomes 3-4 , RBI. HON: Issac DeRego 2-3, 2B.

King Kekaulike 6,

Kamehameha Hawaii 5

Leading hitters–KSH: Duke Aloya 2-4, 2B.