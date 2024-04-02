Column: Kupuna in Kapiolani need fair rentals

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupuna homelessness is an increasing, concerning trend. By 2030, it’s expected the number of older adults in Hawaii without a place to live will triple. Over the past 10 years, The Institute for Human Services (IHS) has served a growing number of seniors who have been “priced out” of their units where they have resided for years because of repeated rent increases.

Most of these kupuna have worked all their lives, but find that their fixed retirement income simply cannot keep up with the inflation of rents that occur all too often in our local market. Furthermore, close to 40% of the individuals seeking shelter at IHS are kupuna. These troubling realities signal a need to act with urgency.

For years, IHS has been sharing knowledge, writing testimony and advocating for bills and resolutions that help secure a better future for our community’s marginalized members. Our current legislative priorities for kupuna include increasing permanent housing because we need as many options as possible to address this rapidly growing trend to prevent more homelessness.

One size does not fit all, and for long-term housing stability, our kupuna need solutions that suit a variety of needs. At the state Legislature, we’re encouraging support through:

>> Shallow rent subsidies.

>> Aid for living expenses.

>> Coverage for home and community-based services.

>>Improved data collection.

>> Cross-system coordination.

>> More affordable housing.

At the City Council, we’re following a number of developments promising solutions for Oahu’s aging adults, especially those whose vision keeps kupuna integrated with the community while allocating resources to meet their specialized needs.

1500 Kapiolani is one such project creating 109 affordable rentals for kupuna earning 30% to 80% of area median income (AMI) and a manager’s unit. Mana‘olana Partners, the developers of 1500 Kapiolani, had the vision to select EAH Housing, a 56-year-old nonprofit developer and manager of affordable rental housing, as its stellar nonprofit development partner for the kupuna rentals.

Situated near Ala Moana Center across from the former Sears, its urban location provides kupuna convenient access to public transportation, health care, grocery shopping, fitness and recreation.

Rent on all kupuna units will be based on guidelines set annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for 60 years. Section 8 vouchers will also be accepted.

Oahu’s housing inventory is far too limited, but new builds for kupuna are even more scarce — which is why projects catering to them deserve outsized consideration. Thus is the case with 1500 Kapiolani, whose previously approved entitlements require an extension after the pandemic interrupted financing and development.

Beyond its capacity to offer more inventory of affordable units for financially struggling kupuna, this project offers economic growth to the city and state, generating more than $20 million in annual taxes and fees, a $15 million community benefits package with two landscaped public plazas and streetscape improvements on a well-traveled thoroughfare.

Construction and operation of kupuna housing and the adjacent condo- hotel — whose ethos matches the cultural and environmental stewardship we want for our islands — will reportedly create approximately 1,000 full-time equivalent jobs in the heart of Honolulu annually during development, and 900 permanent full-time jobs once completed while bringing new customers to businesses in the region, creating exponential opportunity.

The golden years are a time for celebration of a life well lived, wisdom gained through experience and triumph over challenges. Let’s encourage our City Council to extend the entitlements for 1500 Kapiolani so this important project can be realized and add affordable, suitable, safe housing for Oahu’s kupuna in need of our kokua today.

Connie Mitchell is executive director of The Institute for Human Services; Arjuna Heim is senior policy analyst for affordable housing with the Hawaii Housing Affordability Coalition.