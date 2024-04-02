Letter: Disband HTA, use money for diversifying economy

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is past its expiration date and needs to go. Changing its name to Office of Tourism and Destination Management and its focus to “regenerative tourism” — whatever that means — is akin to rearranging chairs on the deck of the Titanic. Read more

The HTA was created in 1998. Tourists were well aware of Hawaii prior to that. In 1997, visitors to Hawaii totaled 6.7 million. If the HTA did not exist, visitors would still come here by the millions. The airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour companies and film industries do a great job in promoting Hawaii. No more taxpayer funds are needed for this unnecessary function. Use the funds to create and operate an Office of Economic Diversification.

Bert Oshiro

Hawaii Kai

