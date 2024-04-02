Editorial | Letters Letter: Disband HTA, use money for diversifying economy Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii Tourism Authority board Chair Mufi Hannemann is seen at the State of the City address at the Mission Auditorium on March 14. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is past its expiration date and needs to go. Changing its name to Office of Tourism and Destination Management and its focus to “regenerative tourism” — whatever that means — is akin to rearranging chairs on the deck of the Titanic. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The Hawaii Tourism Authority (HTA) is past its expiration date and needs to go. Changing its name to Office of Tourism and Destination Management and its focus to “regenerative tourism” — whatever that means — is akin to rearranging chairs on the deck of the Titanic. The HTA was created in 1998. Tourists were well aware of Hawaii prior to that. In 1997, visitors to Hawaii totaled 6.7 million. If the HTA did not exist, visitors would still come here by the millions. The airlines, hotels, cruise lines, tour companies and film industries do a great job in promoting Hawaii. No more taxpayer funds are needed for this unnecessary function. Use the funds to create and operate an Office of Economic Diversification. Bert Oshiro Hawaii Kai EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Take bold steps on short-term rentals