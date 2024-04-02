Letter: Judges need to consider meaning, spirit of laws

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Our forefathers wrote a well-meaning foundation for this country, protecting our freedom based on what they knew and could foresee at that time.

If the founders were here today, they would surely write things more clearly. On the right to keep and bear arms, no one could have imagined an AK-47 or guns created by 3D printers. The 14th Amendment is written so vaguely and some laws allow multiple appeals.

What happened to holding people responsible for their actions? Sadly, judges today apply their own interpretation to the laws as written — 10 judges might have 10 different opinions.

What happened to common sense and taking care of the people that you serve? Judges need to stop and think how our forefathers meant for laws to be applied.

Clifton Johnson

Waikiki

