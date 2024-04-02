Letter: Public shouldn’t pay for alleged police misdeeds

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why should Oahu taxpayers have to pay for the criminal actions of police officers? Read more

Why should Oahu taxpayers have to pay for the criminal actions of police officers?

A $12.5 million settlement for the driver of a car that crashed after Honolulu police officers allegedly drove it off the road and fled the scene. A $4.5 million payout for four passengers who were critically hurt in the same incident. That’s $17 million from taxpayers for the alleged criminal actions of four police officers.

The police union pays big dues for insurance to protect against lawsuits prompted by the actions of its members. The insurance company and the union should pay, not taxpayers.

The criminal actions of police hopefully will end with them suffering the consequences of their actions. But core services and other programs for citizens of Oahu will suffer because money will be taken away from the city budget.

Ann Wright

Moiliili

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter