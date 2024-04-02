Letter: Recognize partners who suffer domestic violence

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

March was Women’s History Month, in which we celebrated the lives of many extraordinary women. It is necessary to also recognize the many lesser-known women who have survived domestic violence. This is an issue that continues to permeate the world. In Hawaii, over 13% of people have experienced intimate-partner violence, according to statistics from the Hawaii Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

Speaking as somebody whose own mother is a victim of domestic violence, this issue is one of much sensitivity, as is the case for a plethora of others. Luckily, we have programs like the Domestic Violence Action Center that provide services to people impacted by such a contemptible crime. Our sympathy should be with the women who face this reality and, likewise, our gratitude for the programs that seek to dismantle it.

Kala’e Kong

Pearl City

