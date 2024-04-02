Letter: Social media is misused, but can be great unifier

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a recent letter to the editor, the author wrote, “The ongoing violence and humanitarian crisis in Gaza literally makes it hard for me to sleep at night” (“State House must back call for Gaza ceasefire,” Star-Advertiser, March 18). Although I don’t think what is happening in Gaza causes me to lose sleep, I can see that happening to many people.

Sixty years ago, Marshall McLuhan wrote about what he termed our “global village” and how this was brought about by the changes in our media. There are many negative consequences that we have witnessed with the advances and misuse of social media, but a major benefit is that we can be brought closer together.

Hopefully we are moving to a worldview informed by such sentiments and at least attempt to bring more peace, less war, and more understanding and compassion to this world. Bottom line: It is up to us to live our lives in attempting to make this happen.

Roman Leverenz

Aliamanu

