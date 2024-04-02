Off the news: City Council chair rejects 3% pay hike

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters last week said he rejects a 3% pay hike recommended by the city Salary Commission. Read more

Honolulu City Council Chair Tommy Waters last week said he rejects a 3% pay hike recommended by the city Salary Commission. The proposed increase, which also applies to the mayor, managing director and other high-level city officials, comes after Council members reaped a contentious 64% salary spike last year.

It is refreshing to see Waters lead by example as many Hawaii residents suffer a range of financial woes — from middling wages to sky-high housing prices. All that remains is for the full Council to publicly vote on April 23 to oppose the ill-conceived boost in pay.