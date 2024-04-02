Off the news: Young teachers inspire their students

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s something very inspiring about young adults who find their life’s passion early and pursue it with gusto — even more so, when that passion is to help many others behind them.

So it is with high achievers like Skye Yasuda, 20, and Blaise Babineck, 19, who are already teaching in public schools, thanks to their efforts in the Early College program here, taking college-credit courses while they were still in high school. Yasuda is certified to teach English and social studies, while Babineck is teaching science — and already, both are inspiring their students to learn, explore and achieve dreams.