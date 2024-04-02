comscore Editorial: Rent-to-own plan equitable, shrewd | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Rent-to-own plan equitable, shrewd

The state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands (DHHL) is pushing forward with plans to include at least 500 and potentially more than 1,100 rent-to-own homes within its vision to create about 6,000 homesteads in coming years. Read more

