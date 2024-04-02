comscore Gov. Green declares April Tsunami Awareness Month | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Gov. Green declares April Tsunami Awareness Month

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.
  Kaimana Wong, left, Azariah Hurd, Isaiah Poloa, Chase Kawakami, Damien Ves­poli and Jeyton Fong, all from Saint Louis High School, are working to share tsunami knowledge at their school.

    Kaimana Wong, left, Azariah Hurd, Isaiah Poloa, Chase Kawakami, Damien Ves­poli and Jeyton Fong, all from Saint Louis High School, are working to share tsunami knowledge at their school.

Gov. Josh Green on Monday — the 78th anniversary of a devastating tsunami in Hilo — proclaimed April as Tsunami Awareness Month in Hawaii. Read more

