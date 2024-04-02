comscore Honolulu police officer shortage imperils public safety, union says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Honolulu police officer shortage imperils public safety, union says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:17 p.m.

The State of Hawaii Organization of Police Officers is urging the Honolulu Police Department and county leadership to address a shortage of 437 officers that leaves areas of Oahu with “limited to no coverage” several days a week. Read more

