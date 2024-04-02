Hawaii News On the Move: Steve Rodgers Today Updated 12:04 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Steve Rodgers First Hawaiian Bank has hired Steve Rodgers as chief investment officer and institutional advisory services division manager. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. First Hawaiian Bank has hired Steve Rodgers as chief investment officer and institutional advisory services division manager. Rodgers has nearly 30 years’ experience in the financial and banking industries, having worked 24 years in Hawaii, including being founder and owner of Kanoa Consulting, which provided financial services in Zurich and Budapest. ——— Send items to citydesk@staradvertiser.com. Previous Story Young Hawaii teachers took early, advanced paths to education