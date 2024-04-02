On the Move: Steve Rodgers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Hawaiian Bank has hired Steve Rodgers as chief investment officer and institutional advisory services division manager. Rodgers has nearly 30 years’ experience in the financial and banking industries, having worked 24 years in Hawaii, including being founder and owner of Kanoa Consulting, which provided financial services in Zurich and Budapest.

