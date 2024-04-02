Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Baldwin get first-place votes

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kamehameha opened last week with a loss to ‘Iolani, but stymied Mid-Pacific and Damien to collect six first-place votes and remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday.

The Warriors benefited from an another unpredictable week in the ILH, where Saint Louis lost twice (to Mid-Pacific and Punahou), Pac-Five beat ‘Iolani and Maryknoll stopped Mid-Pacific.

Baldwin swept Lahainaluna in a three-game series and moved up three slots to No. 2. The Bears collected the remaining three first-place votes.

Waiakea remained at No. 3 despite a 3-1 loss to Hilo. The Warriors are tied with Saint Louis.

Kailua crept higher to No. 6 after wins over Kaiser and Moanalua. The Surfriders are on a six-game win streak.

Hilo landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. The Vikings are 6-0 in BIIF play and will host Konawaena on Saturday.

Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10

Apr. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. Kamehameha (6) (5-1 ILH) 84 1

> lost at No. 5 ‘Iolani, 6-5

> def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-1

> def. Damien, 7-1

> next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP

2. Baldwin (3) (6-0 MIL) 77 5

> def. Lahainaluna, 7-0

> def. Lahainaluna, 11-1 (6 inn)

> def. Lahainaluna, 8-0

> next: vs. Maui, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. Maui, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. Maui, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron

3. (tie) Saint Louis (5-2 ILH) 51 2

> lost at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 4-1

> lost to Punahou, 5-2 (9 inn)

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3:30 pm, Goeas

> next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, noon, CORP

3. (tie) Waiakea (5-1 BIIF) 51 3

> lost to Hilo, 3-1

> won at Kealakehe, 4-3

> next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Friday, 3 pm

5. ‘Iolani (5-2 ILH) 50 4

> def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 6-5

> lost to Pac-Five, 6-2

> next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai

> next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 2 pm

6. Kailua (6-1 OIA) 36 8

> def. Kaiser, 10-7

> won at Moanalua, 9-1

> next: at Kalani, Wednesday, 3 pm

7. Aiea (6-1 OIA) 34 7

> def. Waipahu, 1-0

> next: at Pearl City, Wednesday, 3 pm

> next: at Nanakuli, Saturday, 11 am

8. Hilo (6-0 BIIF) 30 NR

> def. No. 3 Waiakea, 3-1

> def. Hawaii Prep, 11-0

> next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday, 1 pm

9. (tie) Maui (3-0 MIL) 27 9

> next: bye

> next: vs. Baldwin, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron

> next: vs. Baldwin, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron

9. (tie) Mid-Pacific (4-3 ILH) 27 6

> def. No. 2 Saint Louis, 4-1

> lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 5-1

> lost to Maryknoll, 5-2

> next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP

> next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, noon, Ala Wai

No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10).