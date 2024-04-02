Hawaii Prep World | Sports Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Baldwin get first-place votes By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Kamehameha opened last week with a loss to ‘Iolani, but stymied Mid-Pacific and Damien to collect six first-place votes and remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Kamehameha opened last week with a loss to ‘Iolani, but stymied Mid-Pacific and Damien to collect six first-place votes and remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. The Warriors benefited from an another unpredictable week in the ILH, where Saint Louis lost twice (to Mid-Pacific and Punahou), Pac-Five beat ‘Iolani and Maryknoll stopped Mid-Pacific. Baldwin swept Lahainaluna in a three-game series and moved up three slots to No. 2. The Bears collected the remaining three first-place votes. Waiakea remained at No. 3 despite a 3-1 loss to Hilo. The Warriors are tied with Saint Louis. Kailua crept higher to No. 6 after wins over Kaiser and Moanalua. The Surfriders are on a six-game win streak. Hilo landed in the Top 10 at No. 8. The Vikings are 6-0 in BIIF play and will host Konawaena on Saturday. Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 Apr. 1, 2024 Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW 1. Kamehameha (6) (5-1 ILH) 84 1 > lost at No. 5 ‘Iolani, 6-5 > def. No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 5-1 > def. Damien, 7-1 > next: vs. Punahou, Tuesday, 3:30 pm, CORP 2. Baldwin (3) (6-0 MIL) 77 5 > def. Lahainaluna, 7-0 > def. Lahainaluna, 11-1 (6 inn) > def. Lahainaluna, 8-0 > next: vs. Maui, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. Maui, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. Maui, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron 3. (tie) Saint Louis (5-2 ILH) 51 2 > lost at No. 6 Mid-Pacific, 4-1 > lost to Punahou, 5-2 (9 inn) > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai > next: vs. Pac-Five, Thursday, 3:30 pm, Goeas > next: vs. Kamehameha, Saturday, noon, CORP 3. (tie) Waiakea (5-1 BIIF) 51 3 > lost to Hilo, 3-1 > won at Kealakehe, 4-3 > next: vs. KS-Hawaii, Friday, 3 pm 5. ‘Iolani (5-2 ILH) 50 4 > def. No. 1 Kamehameha, 6-5 > lost to Pac-Five, 6-2 > next: vs. Saint Louis, Tuesday, 3 pm, Ala Wai > next: vs. Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Damien, Saturday, 2 pm 6. Kailua (6-1 OIA) 36 8 > def. Kaiser, 10-7 > won at Moanalua, 9-1 > next: at Kalani, Wednesday, 3 pm 7. Aiea (6-1 OIA) 34 7 > def. Waipahu, 1-0 > next: at Pearl City, Wednesday, 3 pm > next: at Nanakuli, Saturday, 11 am 8. Hilo (6-0 BIIF) 30 NR > def. No. 3 Waiakea, 3-1 > def. Hawaii Prep, 11-0 > next: vs. Konawaena, Saturday, 1 pm 9. (tie) Maui (3-0 MIL) 27 9 > next: bye > next: vs. Baldwin, Thursday, 5:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. Baldwin, Friday, 3:30 pm, Iron > next: vs. Baldwin, Saturday, 5:30 pm, Iron 9. (tie) Mid-Pacific (4-3 ILH) 27 6 > def. No. 2 Saint Louis, 4-1 > lost to No. 1 Kamehameha, 5-1 > lost to Maryknoll, 5-2 > next: vs. Damien, Tuesday, 3:30 pm > next: vs. ‘Iolani, Thursday, 6:30 pm, CORP > next: vs. Pac-Five, Saturday, noon, Ala Wai No longer in Top 10: Moanalua (No. 10). Also receiving votes: Mililani 12, Nanakuli 5, KS-Hawaii 3, KS-Maui 2, Maryknoll 1, Punahou 1. Previous Story Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB Next Story Television and radio – April 2, 2024