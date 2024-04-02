comscore Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Baldwin get first-place votes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Baseball Top 10: Kamehameha, Baldwin get first-place votes

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kamehameha opened last week with a loss to ‘Iolani, but stymied Mid-Pacific and Damien to collect six first-place votes and remain at No. 1 in the Star-Advertiser Baseball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Previous Story
Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB
Next Story
Television and radio – April 2, 2024

Scroll Up