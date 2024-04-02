comscore Softball Top 10: Crowded at top with OIA, ILH teams | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Softball Top 10: Crowded at top with OIA, ILH teams

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:27 a.m.

Campbell collected three first-places and moved into a tie with Maryknoll for the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB
Television and radio – April 2, 2024

