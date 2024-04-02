Softball Top 10: Crowded at top with OIA, ILH teams

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Campbell collected three first-places and moved into a tie with Maryknoll for the No. 1 spot in the Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10 on Monday. Read more

The Lady Sabers defeated Kapolei, 10-6, and Pearl City, 15-1, last week. Mililani stifled Leilehua, 9-4. Campbell (8-1) and Mililani (7-1) moved one step closer to securing first-round byes in the upcoming OIA playoffs.

Mililani received a first-place vote, but is behind Campbell, Maryknoll and Kamehameha in the rankings. This is the first time four teams have garnered at least one first-place vote this season.

Punahou wreaked havoc in the ILH and moved up two notches to No. 5. The Buffanblu began a busy week with a 23-15 win over No. 10 ‘Iolani, then toppled Maryknoll, 5-4, and Kamehameha, 6-4, before falling at ‘Iolani, 12-8.

The only remaining unbeaten teams in regular-season play are Kapaa and Kealakehe. The latter handed Waiakea its first loss, 6-3. Waiakea came into the game averaging 14.8 runs per game. Kealakehe is scoring 13 runs per game and has not allowed more than three runs in BIIF play. The Waveriders close regular-season play with games against Kau (Wednesday) and Keaau (April 10).

Kapaa demolished Kauai, 27-8 and 14-1, on Saturday. The Warriors (18.6 runs per game in KIF play) will host Waimea on Wednesday.

Star-Advertiser Softball Top 10

Apr. 1, 2024

Rank School (1st) (Record) Pts LW

1. (tie) Campbell (3) (8-1 OIA) 78 3

> def. Kapolei, 10-6

> def. Pearl City, 15-1 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Waianae, Thursday, 3 pm

1. (tie) Maryknoll (2) (6-2 ILH) 78 1

> lost at No. 7 Punahou, 5-4

> won at No. 10 ‘Iolani, 17-10

> won at Mid-Pacific, 16-1 (6 inn)

> next: at Kamehameha, Tuesday, 4 pm

> next: vs. ‘Iolani, Friday, 4 pm, Sand Island

3. Kamehameha (3) (6-2 ILH) 73 2

> def. Mid-Pacific, 13-0 (5 inn)

> lost to No. 7 Punahou, 6-4

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Tuesday, 4 pm

> next: at ‘Iolani, Thursday, 4 pm

4. Mililani (1) (7-1 OIA) 66 4

> won at No. 5 Leilehua, 9-4

> next: vs. Pearl City, Thursday, 3 pm

> next: at Nanakuli, Friday, 3 pm

5. Punahou (5-3 ILH) 53 7

> def. No. 10 ‘Iolani, 23-15

> def. No. 1 Maryknoll, 5-4

> won at No. 2 Kamehameha, 6-4

> lost at No. 10 ‘Iolani, 12-8

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Thursday, 4 pm

6. Baldwin (5-0 MIL) 41 6

> def. Maui, 14-4

> next: vs. King Kekaulike, Wednesday, 4 pm, Patsy Mink

> next: vs. Lahainaluna, Saturday, 10 am, Patsy Mink

7. Leilehua (6-3 OIA) 37 5

> lost to No. 4 Mililani, 9-4

> def. Kapolei, 18-7 (5 inn)

> next: at Nanakuli, Thursday, 3 pm

8. Kalani (8-1 OIA) 26 8

> def. Castle, Thursday, 11-6

> won at Kahuku, 20-0 (5 inn)

> next: vs. Kaimuki, Thursday, 3 pm

9. Moanalua (6-1 OIA) 19 9

> next: at Kaimuki, Saturday, 10 am

> next: vs. Roosevelt, Thursday, 3 pm

> next: at Kaiser, Saturday, 10 am

10. ‘Iolani (3-5 ILH) 14 10

> lost to No. 7 Punahou, 23-15

> lost to No. 1 Maryknoll, 17-10

> def. No. 7 Punahou, 12-8

> next: at Mid-Pacific, Tuesday, 4 pm

> next: vs. Kamehameha, 4 pm, Ala Wai 2

> next: vs. Maryknoll, Friday, 4 pm, Sand Island