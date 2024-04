Scoreboard – April 2, 2024

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

College: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii,

6:35 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: ‘Iolani vs. Saint Louis, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field; Damien at Mid-Pacific,

3:30 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Maryknoll,

3:30 p.m. at Goeas Field; Punahou vs. Kamehameha, 3:30 p.m. at Central Oahu Regional Park Field No. 1.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, TIMES TBD at Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity I, ‘Iolani at Mid-Pacific;

Maryknoll at Kamehameha. Games start at 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Mid-Pacific at Kamehameha,

4 p.m.; Punahou I at ‘Iolani, 4:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH boys: Varsity I, Hawaii Baptist at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.; ‘Iolani at Saint Louis, 6 p.m.; Punahou at Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m.

Varsity II, Punahou I-AA at Hawaii Baptist I-AA, 6 p.m.; Le Jardin at Damien, 6 p.m.

OIA East boys: Anuenue at Kalani;

Farrington at Kalaheo; Kailua at Castle; Moanalua at Kaimuki; Roosevelt at Kahuku; Kaiser at McKinley. JV at 5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

ILH girls: Varsity II, Le Jardin vs.

Mid-Pacific, 5 p.m. at Punahou.

WEDNESDAY

BASEBALL

OIA East: Kailua vs. Kalani at Kahala Field; Moanalua vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson

Intermediate School field. Games start at

3 p.m.

OIA West: Leilehua at Nanakuli, 3 p.m.; Aiea at Pearl City, 3 p.m.; Campbell vs.

Mililani, 6:30 p.m. at Central Oahu

Regional Park.

OIA Division II: McKinley at Radford;

Kapolei at Waialua. Games start at 3 p.m.

GOLF

ILH: Varsity II, Championships, 7:04 a.m. at Hawaii Kai Golf Course.

SAILING

ILH: Varsity II and III, Regatta No. 1, 4 p.m. at Magic Island.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Academy of Art vs. Hawaii Pacific, 1 p.m.; 3 p.m. at

Howard A. Okita Field.

ILH: Varsity II, Pac-Five vs. Sacred Hearts, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-Blue vs. Damien, 3:30 p.m. at Sand Island Field; Kamehameha-White at Punahou I-AA, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

ILH boys: Hawaii Baptist at Punahou II, 4:30 p.m.

ILH girls: Hanalani at Mid-Pacific,

4:15 p.m.

OIA East: Kalaheo at Kaiser; Castle vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate School courts; Farrington at Moanalua; McKinley vs. Kahuku at Brigham Young-

Hawaii courts; Kalani at Kailua. Matches start at 1 p.m.

OIA West: Waipahu at Campbell; Mililani at Kapolei; Pearl City vs. Waianae at Boat Harbor courts; Leilehua at Waialua; Aiea at Radford. Matches start at 1 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA West: Leilehua at Waianae; Pearl City at Waipahu; Waialua at Radford; Mililani at Nanakuli; Campbell at Kapolei. JV at

5:30 p.m.; varsity to follow.

WATER POLO

OIA girls: Team 1 (Campbell/Radford/Waialua/Waipahu) vs. Roosevelt, 5 p.m.; Moanalua vs. Mililani, 6:05 p.m.; Kapolei vs. Kalani, 7:10 p.m. Games at Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park.

BULLETIN BOARD

HEAD COACH VACANCIES

Roosevelt High School is accepting

resumes for their head coaching position for girls basketball and girls and boys

bowling. Resumes, which will be accepted until April 19, should be sent to Roosevelt High School, 1120 Nehoa St. Hon. Hi. 96822, Attn: John Chung or emailed to john.chung@k12.hi.us.

VOLLEYBALL

COLLEGE MEN

AVCA/NVA National Collegiate Poll

TP Rec. Prev.

1. Long Beach St. (23) 460 20-1 1

2. UCLA 434 18-4 2

3. Grand Canyon 405 20-2 4

4. Hawaii 388 20-4 5

5. UC Irvine 380 16-7 3

6. BYU 340 15-7 7

7. Stanford 322 9-11 6

8. Pepperdine 294 17-7 8

9. Penn State 261 17-6 10

10. Ohio State 232 17-8 9

11. Ball State 219 18-9 12

12. Loyola Chicago 212 17-9 13

13. Southern California 177 11-11 11

14. Lewis 168 15-12 14

15. CSUN 157 11-12 16

16. George Mason 105 15-7 19

17. Princeton 91 10-10 15

18. McKendree 71 14-9 18

19. UC San Diego 62 11-12 17

20. Purdue Fort Wayne 20 12-11 NR

Others receiving votes and listed on two or more ballots: Lindenwood 14; Saint Francis (Pa.) 9; UC Santa Barbara 7.

Dropped Out: UC Santa Barbara (20)

OIA

Monday

At Mililani

Boys varsity

Mililani def. Waianae 25-13, 25-22, 25-18.

Boys junior varsity

Waianae def. Mililani 21-20, 21-19.

At Campbell

Boys varsity

Campbell def. Pearl City 27-26, 19-25,

17-25, 25-17, 15-8.

Boys junior varsity

Campbell def. Pearl City 21-16, 21-19.

At Waialua

Boys varsity

Aiea def. Waialua 20-25, 25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 17-15.

Boys junior varsity

Waialua def. Aiea 21-16, 13-21, 15-12.

ILH

Monday

Boys div. III

Hawaii Mission def. Assets 25-20,

18-25, 18-25, 25-18, 15-7.

At ‘Iolani

Boys junior varsity div. I

Kamehameha-White def. Iolani-Red,

25-16, 7-25, 25-9.

Kamehameha-Blue def. Iolani-Black,

25-20, 25-20.

BIIF

Monday

At Hawaii Prep

Boys varsity

Hawaii Prep def. Christian Liberty

Academy 25-14, 27-25, 25-17.

Boys junior varsity

HawaiI Prep def. St. Joseph’s 25-20,

25-20

At Kea’au High

Boys varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kea’au 25-19, 25-18, and 25-14.

Boys junior varsity

Kamehameha Hawaii def. Kea’au 22-25, 25-22, 15-13.

At Konawaena

Boys varsity

Konawaena def. Pahoa 25-20, 25-16,

18-25, 25-22.

Boys junior varsity

Konawaena def. Pahoa 25-20, 25-16.

SOFTBALL

PACWEST

Monday

Double-header

At Azusa, Calif.

Azusa Pacific (17-11) 3,

Chaminade (11-13) 0

WP–Katie Korstrom (11-2),

LP–Ashley Ogata (2-5)

Leading hitters–AZP: Caitlin DeCanio 2-3, 2 RBI’s 2B.

Azusa-Pacific (18-11) 6,

Chaminade (11-14) 1

WP–Felicia De La Torre (4-5),

LP–Bailey Benson (2-5)

Leading hitters–AZP: Mia Alvarez,

1 RBI, SF. CU: Taryn Fujioka 2-4.

GOLF

OIA

Monday

At Pali Golf Course

Round 1

Boys

T1. Dylan Sakasegawa, Moanalua 74

T1. Gunnar Lee, Moanalua 74

T3. Nate Choi, Moanalua 77

T3. Kevin Na, Aiea 77

5. Zach Jackson, Kalaheo 79

T6. Parker Smith, Kalani 80

T6. Josiah Ganske, Moanalua 80

8. Alex Lerner, Kalaheo 81

T9. Koki Austin, Moanalua 83

T9. Brayden Balmoja, Waialua 83

T9. Leland Uyeda, Campbell 83 T9. Jon Doner, Waialua 83

Girls

1. Ava Cepeda, Kahuku 71

2. Rylee Hara-Shimabuku, Kalani 77

3. Mia Hirashima, Moanalua 79

4. Mia Cepeda, Kahuku 80

5. Tatum Frias, Kalani 82

6. Ashlyn Yorimoto, Kalani 83

7. Paige Sur, Moanalua 84

8. Lynea Kelsey, Campbell 86

9. Shania Reverio, Waipahu 90

10. Carissa Koki, Moanalua 92