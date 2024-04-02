comscore Stephen Tsai: New stadium developers should add these to their checklist | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Stephen Tsai: New stadium developers should add these to their checklist

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

We watched roller derby in smoky Civic Auditorium, dropped boiled-peanut shells between the slats at Honolulu Stadium and turned newspaper lineups into streamers at Aloha Stadium. Read more

Previous Story
Curtis Murayama: Let madness begin for the next NFL franchise QB
Next Story
Television and radio – April 2, 2024

Scroll Up