Stephen Tsai: New stadium developers should add these to their checklist

We watched roller derby in smoky Civic Auditorium, dropped boiled-peanut shells between the slats at Honolulu Stadium and turned newspaper lineups into streamers at Aloha Stadium.

Hawaii people know sporting venues. And with two finalists for the development of Aloha Stadium’s replacement, here are the things that should be on the must-have list:

Lots of parking

In a Utopian world, Taylor Swift is performing at my grandkids’ May Day program and Skyline will extend to Ala Moana Center, and beyond. But Tay-Tay isn’t singing “Hawaii Aloha,” and the rail is growing slower than my mustache. That means in 2027, or whenever the heck the new stadium will be open for business, everyone Diamond Head or mauka of Halawa is driving to the games.

We know parking is essential because University of Hawaii president David Lassner closed the Manoa campus last year to accommodate the expected crowd of 15,000 for a Friday night game.

Tailgating also is an important part of the gameday experience, maybe the best part. Several years ago, many young adults created a tailgate area at the Aloha Stadium parking lot. Security discouraged the enthusiastic gathering. The next game … and the game after that … and after that … the student section was spacious.

Canopies

Rain, of course, is important. It is a blessing during important occasions. We love rain. But rain in our Heinekens or on our garlic fries? Not so much. San Diego State’s Snapdragon Stadium is an architectural marvel, but without canopies, more than a dozen fans were treated for heat-related issues two years ago. Covered seating is why the Aloha Stadium’s blue section — shaded by the loge level — was the most coveted.

Elevators

There were two ways for the public to reach the top tier at Aloha Stadium: an elevator and a spiral ramp that coiled like a large intestine. At Les Murakami Stadium, the lone elevator does not — actually and metaphorically — go all the way to the top. Before installing an elevator at Utah State’s Maverik Stadium, the climb to press box felt as leg-aching as ascending the Koko Head trail. For the new Halawa stadium, a minimum of two elevators should be in the master plan.

Locker rooms for four teams

For each football team at Aloha Stadium, there were three locker rooms — for the offense, the defense and coaches. There also was flexibility for an entire team to use the offense’s locker room while another team used the defense’s room, accommodating four schools for doubleheaders.

At the Ching Complex, UH’s temporary venue for home football games, the Warriors use their locker room and the opposing team uses the part of the Les Murakami Stadium concourse and visitors’ locker room.

With high school doubleheaders in mind, it would be wise to construct four locker rooms and, at least, two rooms for trainers and medical staff at the new Halawa facility.

Individual seats

There was a time when some cars, notably the Impala, came with front bench seats. And then manufacturers realized that nobody was calling “shotgun” for the cramped middle space. With cars and stadiums, as the Ching Complex’s benches proved, fans prefer their own seat. With a cup holder.

Booths

Luxury boxes are a must for boosters and visiting dignitaries. But it also is important to have large booth for scorekeepers, announcers and media. Big events attract national coverage. At Ching, there is not enough work space to comfortably accommodate mainland media.

Touch-free bathroom fixtures.

No explanation needed.