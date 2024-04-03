Letter: Caregivers need more tax benefits to survive

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A caregiver is someone who provides care to another person dear to them, usually a family member. Read more

A caregiver is someone who provides care to another person dear to them, usually a family member. Caregiving can include providing transportation, bathing, preparing meals, paying for items or services, and participating in other activities of daily living. These out-of-pocket costs can be very expensive as the caregivers must also be able to afford to live their own lives.

Currently making its way through the Legislature is House Bill 2404, which would provide some tax benefits to a limited group of caregivers. It is my hope that the bill is amended to include additional caregiving costs and to provide family caregiver tax benefits to all eligible taxpayers who may have incurred uncompensated expenses.

Carol Wakayama

Makiki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter